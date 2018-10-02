Gympie fighter's pro return ends in brutal knockout

Arlene Blencowe, tops, slams Amber Leibrock during a featherweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 206 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Blencowe won by knockout in the third round. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

MMA: Former Gympie woman Arlene "Angerfist” Blencowe made an outstanding professional MMA return with a vicious knockout win over opponent Amber Leibrock at Bellator 206 in the United States over the weekend.

In her first bout since losing to featherweight champion Julia Budd by split decision last December, "Angerfist” contested two close rounds before finishing her opponent by TKO in the most brutal fashion.

The 35-year-old escaped Leibrock's armbar submission attempt by lifting her into the air and dropping her head-first on the canvas, an action commentators compared to that of fellow Bellator competitor and UFC legend Quinton "Rampage” Jackson.

"Angerfist” then rained hammerfists on her dazed opponent, prompting the referee to put a stop to the fight and hand the former Amamoor local her 11th win in 18 career matches.

After a tense pre-fight staredown which saw the rivals getting up close and personal with each other, Blencowe took to Facebook after her win to praise Leibrock.

"Massive props to (Leibrock) for showing up and bringing it in the cage last night,” she said.

"Despite the tension at weigh in, there's nothing but mutual respect for one another.

"It's the fight game, and we are all here to prove our destinies.

"All the best for your journey woman.”

Blencowe shared action shots from the fight and snaps with the likes iconic boxing trainer Freddie Roach and rapper 50 Cent at the event.

"Everyone loves action shots. It's always good seeing photos of me throwing them and copping them too,” she said.

On the Bellator 2016 main card, 'Rampage' Jackson beat longtime rival Wanderlei Silva by TKO in Round 2, while middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi dashed Rory MacDonald's bid for the belt with a Round 2 TKO in the latter's debut in that weight class.

Fight fans in Gympie and around the world will be glued to the screens again this weekend when UFC megastar Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the sport against Khabib Nurmagomedov.