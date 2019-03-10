Gympie fighter fuming at International Women's Day snub

Arlene Blencowe, left, celebrates after beating Amber Leibrock, bottom right, during a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 206 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Blencowe won by knockout in the third round. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

MMA: She's the self-proclaimed number one featherweight contender on the Bellator roster, but that didn't stop Gympie region fighter Arlene "Angerfist” Blencowe being left off an International Women's Day tribute posted by the promotion.

Blencowe, 35, vented her frustration at the snub on Facebook after Bellator posted the video dedicated to "all the strong women around the world”.

Arlene's Facebook post in which she vented frustration at being left out of Bellator's video.

"Happy International Women's Day! Didn't make the cut for the video, which I personally think is f** b******t, but whatever,” her post read.

"I am the epitome of everything that we celebrate the day about, not to mention the fact I am the (fourth) ranked featherweight MMA fighter in the world and (number one title contender) for Bellator plus a two time world champion boxer.

"They say the quiet ones get forgotten about, so I guess I better start making my voice and presence loud and clear.”

She tagged the official Bellator page in her post and shared the promotion's video.

Blencowe, who won her most recent fight by Round 3 TKO over Amber Leibrock at Bellator 206 last September, ended the post on a more positive note.

"Here's to all the strong women within the Bellator division that were featured and all the others that weren't.”

More of Blencowe's recent social media activity suggests she's keen on getting back inside the Bellator octagon as soon as possible.

She called out fellow featherweight Amanda Bell in a post late last month.

"Lesssgo (sic). Quick turnaround for April 27th in San Jose, California?” she wrote.

"You and your team don't need no fight plan ... y'all know I'm gonna stand and bang.”