Gympie festivals light up in 2015-16

scott kovacevic
| 3rd Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Trees along Mary St lit up in July as part of the Winter Trees festival celebrations. 21 July 2016
COMMUNITIES and events were highlighted by council for the 2015-2016 period, receiving more than $750,000 in sponsorship and grant support from the Gympie Regional Council.

Community groups benefited most from Environment Levy Distribution, with $243,367 being spread throughout a number of organisations, including Gympie Landcare ($60,263, and another $35,880 from a special funding round) while Private Forestry Southern Queensland received $35,020 from another special funding round.

The Heart of Gold Film Festival received $35,000 funding, while the Gympie District Show, Goomeri Pumpkin Festival and Rainbow Beach Fishing Classic also received significant funding in the period.

 

Filmmakers, jury members and staff take to the stage in the Heritage Theatre at the conclusion of the Heart of Gold awards ceremony.
Overall, more than 100 community events, including the Mary River festival, Tin Can Bay seafood festival and the inaugural RUSH festival - a celebration of the unique culture and heritage of the region's community - which saw participation numbers of about 24,000 and generated an estimated $2.6 million boost for the economy across 27 events.

Street tree lighting to support the unique events in Mary St was also an important boost to Gympie's business hub delivered by the council.

Multiple trees were festooned with bud lights in the centre of the street and at both entrances (near the Fiveways intersection, and intersection of Monkland and Mary Sts) delivering "unique night-time atmosphere, enhanced visual appeal and fostered increased interest in the Mary Street experience for both residents and visitors".

 

Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016.
Community facilities also received a huge boost, with the Cedar Pocket School of Arts, Gympie and District Hockey Association, Gympie and District Woodworkers Club, Lower Wonga Hall and Recreation Association, One Mile Sports Association, Pie Creek Community Hall and Tin Can Bay Fishing Club all receiving $10,000 each over the period.

According to the report, the fresh and local produce markets are also hugely popular, with up to 1000 people attending.

Gympie Times

community events festivals gympie regional council report

CARNAGE: Cost of Gympie hailstorms in hundreds of thousands

Gympie festivals light up in 2015-16

