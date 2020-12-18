Menu
Christmas on Mary, Mary St, Gympie, December 16 2020
News

Gympie festival a declaration ‘normality’ has survived COVID

Staff Reporter
18th Dec 2020 11:38 AM
Letter to the Editor

Congratulations to Tony Goodman and everyone else involved in staging another, and against the odds, successful Mary Street Christmas Festival.

Sunshine Coast visitor linked to new NSW COVID cluster

As a friend remarked, “There seems to be something missing.” And of course there was. There was no clip-clop of the carriage horses up and down the mall with their happy cargo of kids enjoying an experience that has been exotic for 80 years.

DRUNK AND DISQUALIFIED: Dad takes son’s car for a spin, crashes

Nor was there the more modern delight of the jumping castle. And the ever-popular animal nursery was another absentee. All were precluded by COVID requirements.

But what was there was a community out and about enjoying the atmosphere provided by the musicians, the singers, the street food vendors and the contributions of various local organisations and individual stall holders.

Probably, most of all, people enjoyed being out together in numbers after such lengthy restrictions on social gatherings. It was in some ways a declaration that normality has survived this crisis.

The shops looked to be well patronised, and the food stalls and the Mary Street eateries were popular.

Above all, there was a strong family feel about the evening. I recall watching a small boy and girl delighted to be starting a deliberately slow demolition of their chocolate-coated ice creams.

Christmas on Mary, Mary St, Gympie, December 16 2020
Christmas on Mary, Mary St, Gympie, December 16 2020

These occasions are to be supported and enjoyed. They are evidence of a strong, healthy community spirit and they contribute to our sense of shared identity.

If you missed this one you have another chance next Wednesday, December 23.

Congrats once again to the organisers and thanks for your efforts on behalf of all of us.

Merv Welch, The Palms

gympie letters to the editor
Gympie Times

