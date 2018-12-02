Menu
Mrs Santa is one of the cats with "cattitude" still available for adoption from the Gympie RSPCA Animal Care centre. Contributed
Gympie felines have 'Cattitude' in new homes

by Donna Jones
2nd Dec 2018 4:28 PM
EIGHT Gympie cats with "cattitude” found homes in a recent RSPCA adoption promotion.

"Unfortunately it wasn't as successful as we hoped... There are still plenty of animals on offer,” said Gympie RSPCA Animal Care Centre manager Vanessa Richardson.

The campaign, which had cat adoptions for cats over the age of four months costing just $45 instead of the usual $150, was run across the entire state and started on Saturday November 24 and finished up this afternoon.

The top three cats with "cattitude” are still waiting to find their forever homes but Ms Richardson is confident the right match for them all is out there.

RSPCA Gympie Animal Care Centre Manager Vanessa Richardson with a former adoptee, Paddy.
RSPCA Gympie Animal Care Centre Manager Vanessa Richardson with a former adoptee, Paddy. Tom Daunt

"Miss Chief is still here. She's one of our older cats (11 years old) and she just knows what she wants and she likes things to be done her way. We just need to find the right someone for her,” she said.

Along with Miss Chief is Ronnie and Possum and all will give you love and companionship ... but on their terms.

As the cat breeding season starts to intensify, the number of animals surrendered to the Gympie RSPCA has increased so sadly, the eight cats adopted out have been very quickly replaced.

Like all RSPCA centres the Gympie centre receives 96 per cent of their funding through support from the community and through donations.

If you would like to adopt a cat, the cost has now gone back up to $150, but does include de-sexing, flea and worm treatments and microchipping and all animals adopted out have been vet-checked.

Gympie also has a number of dogs waiting for new homes too.

While Ms Richardson was unable to say if there would be another reduced rate adoption event in the near future, she advised aspiring pet owners to keep an eye on the Gympie RSPCA website and Facebook page.

