Gympie father, son to take their fight to the ring

READY TO RUMBLE: Gympie fighters Jai and Danny Hawkins are prepared to take on the challenge at the Brophy Boxing tent.

READY TO RUMBLE: Gympie fighters Jai and Danny Hawkins are prepared to take on the challenge at the Brophy Boxing tent. Bec Singh

Boxing: Boxer Danny Hawkins is hoping his son Jai can follow in his footsteps when the pair combine to fight at the Fred Brophy Boxing tent tonight.

The Gympie father and son combination is a first for the tent.

"We are really looking forward to it,” Danny said.

"Jai will be the first one from the Afro Savage Gym to fight and he has been working very hard.”

The 14-year-old will be 'evenly matched' against Aaron Nowlan, 14.

"I saw him fight before and he is alright.

Gympie fighters Jai and Danny Hawkins prepared to take on the challenge at the Brophy Boxing tent. Bec Singh

"He does a lot of movement,” he said.

"We should be evenly matched.”

The intensity of the training increased as the fight drew closer. "It has been three- to four-weeks of hard training every day,” he said.

"Instead of doing one minute sparring (motions of boxing without landing heavy blows) rounds we do three minutes.”

His first fight in the tent, Jai is going in with an open mind and to hopefully use his two best moves.

"I am looking forward to just being there and then focus on the next one (fight),' he said.

"The jab or left hook are my two favourite moves.

Latest Articles

Boxer's positive combination hits the mark

Afro Savage: Prize fighter of the travelling boxing troupe

"I have been doing them on the pads with Dad and it feels pretty clean and powerful.”

Jai has been training for about a year and noticed significant changes since he started.

"It's an outlet for anything really. If you are annoyed, you can come here or train and get fit,” he said.

"Since I started training I am noticing I am more disciplined.”

The event will be held at the Kilkivan Hotel Motel, 19 Blight St at 7pm.

Tickets are $30 each and will be available at the door on Saturday.