Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash at Anderleigh Rd, Kia Ora, on Thursday morning.
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash at Anderleigh Rd, Kia Ora, on Thursday morning. Philippe Coquerand
News

Gympie fatal crash victim's body discovered on morning walk

Frances Klein
by
31st Jan 2019 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESIDENT on an early morning walk made a distressing discovery in tall grass alongside Anderleigh Rd at Kia Ora early this morning.

The body of a motorcyclist was discovered, which is thought to have been lying just off the road since crashing through a barbed-wire fence last night.

This morning, police investigators confirmed a man in his 40s from Kia Ora, who was travelling to Gympie, was killed after his motorbike left the road near a bend.

He is believed to be a resident of Anderleigh Rd. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It is initially believed the crash happened about 10pm last night, police crash investigator Glenn Rusten said.

The body was discovered by someone walking who contacted emergency services about 5.30am.

They have been offered counselling by police, he said.

"Most people are quite distressed when they come across a body," Mr Rusten said.

More Stories

anderleigh road editors picks fatal crash gympie crash gympie police kia ora
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'You've killed it': Councillor's impassioned tramway plea

    premium_icon 'You've killed it': Councillor's impassioned tramway plea

    Breaking A $1 million donation to The Nambour Tramway Company could be the saving grace for the project, but its most impassioned advocate fears it is dead.

    • 31st Jan 2019 11:18 AM
    The murder that broke hearts and changed the Coast forever

    premium_icon The murder that broke hearts and changed the Coast forever

    News Daniel Morcombe's murder still resonates with many

    UPDATE: Police release details on Kia Ora fatal

    UPDATE: Police release details on Kia Ora fatal

    Breaking Police investigating early morning fatal crash near Gympie

    Sex, identity on high school agenda

    premium_icon Sex, identity on high school agenda

    Education Union wants more support for teachers embarking on new subjects