Gympie fatal: Children pay tribute to kind and gentle mother

THE family of a Gympie woman killed in a horrific car crash on Tuesday have penned an emotional tribute to their mother, and well known local businesswoman Karen Zahner.

"Mum was the most kind and gentle soul that we ever knew,” wrote children Shane, Nikki and Jasmine.

"She was a caring and thoughtful person that never said a bad word about anybody. Throughout our whole childhood we never heard her raise her voice once.

"Mum was born in New Zealand and moved to Australia when she was 20 after meeting dad on a cruise. Mum and dad were married for nearly 40 years and have lived in the Gympie community for over 30 years after moving down from Mackay.

"They had just booked another cruise together in April to celebrate their birthdays which are on consecutive days.

"Dad is currently still in the ICU at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. He has undergone several surgeries already to fix internal bleeding, a torn bowl and two broken wrists.

"He also has cracked ribs and various other facial injuries. Doctors are positive that he will get better over time but it will take many months of rehabilitation.

Scenes from the crash on Mary Valley Rd A woman has been confirmed dead following a horror crash at the intersection of the Mary Valley Highway and Birt Road at Long Flat, just south of Gympie, this afternoon. The two vehicles involved, including a small white care, appear to have sustained major damage, and it was earlier reported two people had to be freed from the wreckage of one vehicle. Three people are being assessed by ambulance officers. Jacob Carson

"We have been overwhelmed by the huge amount of love and support we have received in this heartbreaking time and we are extremely grateful that so many people cared so deeply for our family.

The Gympie community is also rallying behind the family of Karen and William Zahner after the well known local couple were involved in a head on crash at Long Flat on Tuesday.

Tragically, Karen was killed when a ford sedan (driven by a 27-year-old man), travelling north crossed into the path of the Zahner's Hyundai.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family financially.

In 16 hours $2,607 has been raised, leaving $7393 to go in order to reach the $10,000 goal.

According to the GofundMe page, William is not expected to leave hospital for months and will face a lengthy rehabilitation process all while grieving over the sudden loss of his wife.

The funds are sought to assist the family with unexpected funeral costs, ongoing care and rehabilitation costs, and to meet significant medical needs.

Karen was a much-loved member of the Gympie community, managing the Cooloola Specialist Coffee shop.

The Long Flat crash is still under investigation.

To donate go to.

https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-the-zahner-family.