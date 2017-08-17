Gympie farms nominated for state awards

NOMINATED: Brad and Melinda Murnane (pictured here with their children), are the faces behind Rhodavale Pork.

TWO Gympie region businesses, Forage Farms from Kybong and Rhodavale Pork from Lower Wonga, have been nominated for the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award in the 2017 Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

The awards are designed to encourage, acknowledge and reward the valuable contributions individuals, communities and businesses are making throughout Queensland.

The two Gympie businesses will be up against each other to take out the prize, which comes with $2700 courtesy of the Commonwealth Bank.

Stuart Andrews from Forage Farms said the business aims to be innovative in its work and maintain high ethical values.

"Forage Farms is a home to pastured chickens and pigs that we run to produce free range, pastured eggs and pork with the plan to further our enterprises with the running of cattle and sheep along with vegetable crops for the community around us to enjoy and to get a sense of where their food is produced, along with how it is produced, giving a real paddock to plate experience,” Mr Andrews said.

"We plan on running Forage Farms as a model for the agricultural community to look upon as a new approach to regenerative agriculture.”

Rhodavale Pork's Melinda Murnane said the business prides itself on creating a high benchmark for ethical and sustainable pig farming.

"In doing so, we spend much time educating and creating awareness within both the general community and agricultural sector,” she said. "Our most recent business achievement; the addition of our new on-farm butcher shop, has been the last piece of our paddock to plate puzzle.

"This facility is allowing us to not only breed, grow and finish our animals right here on our own farm, but also process them and direct sell to the general public.

"Consumers are demanding to know where their food comes from and how it was farmed.”