Gympie farms included on Aussie 'farm shaming' map

BACKLASH: Gympie businesses have been listed on a website detailing the location and contact details of Australian farms.

BACKLASH: Gympie businesses have been listed on a website detailing the location and contact details of Australian farms. Aussie Farms

GYMPIE businesses and farms are among thousands listed on an online "farm shaming” map that has sparked national outrage.

Gympie Racecourse, Nolan Meats, Rhodavale Pork and Sandy Creek Macadamias are just some that were on the map late yesterday afternoon.

The map was created and made live over the weekend by animal rights group Aussie Farms.

It says the map is dedicated to identifying "factory farms, slaughterhouses and other animal exploitation facilities” across Australia.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud called it an "anonymous farm-shaming website with no real outcomes for animal welfare.”

Mr Littleproud said "putting the locations of farms online could be creating an attack map for activists” and potential "illegal behaviour”.

"This website is irresponsible at best,” he said.

"Farms are people's homes, not just their businesses. Some farmers have already complained the website claims they run businesses which they do not.

"Further, we don't know if the footage posted on this website is actually from the farm it is attributed to.

"Content such as graphic images or video can be uploaded and attached to any farm by anonymous users.

"This potentially encourages activists to trespass and worse after being misled about the practices on that farm. Trespass also has the potential to cause significant biosecurity issues that ironically could lead to the death of an animal.”

Mr Littleproud said the map also lacked official checks.

Aussie Farms said on Facebook that the map was designed to "lay everything bare” for consumers to make "informed choices about what they wish to support with their purchases”.

"Naturally we're receiving a lot of backlash from farmers already, because for so long they've been able to operate as they please, without scrutiny and without awareness, but that's now changing,” it said.

"Most businesses do better as a result of exposure, animal agriculture is perhaps the only industry that does worse.”