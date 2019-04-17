Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John and Jennefer Cameron on their Lagoon Pocket property.
John and Jennefer Cameron on their Lagoon Pocket property. Renee Albrecht
News

Gympie farmers: Activists no longer welcome on our farm

by John & Jenny Cameron
17th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A letter to the editor by John & Jenny Cameron:

Same old rhetoric...

WHEN people have no substance to their argument, they resort to emotive language and accusations. So it is with Jenny Moxham (GT 13 April). It's the same old rhetoric about cruelty on dairy farms.

If we are so cruel, why hasn't she reported us to the authorities. She can try the RSPCA, police, the veterinary association or state government inspectors. Dairies are registered, making them open to a lot of government and industry scrutiny. In the past we invited Ms Moxham several times to visit our farm to see for herself, but her only response was to say that she didn't need to see a farm because she knows what happens on farms. Now her cohorts are demanding access to farms to "lift the veil of secrecy".

How arrogant. Vegan activists are no longer welcome on our farm.

While avoiding our allegations of vegan cruelty, fake videos etc., she still maintains that domesticated animals need to be eradicated. This would mean massive starvation, as the food produced in Australia is vital for feeding the world. Imagine life without pigs, cows, horses, sheep, chickens, goats etc.

These vegan activists want to destroy everything they don't understand or care about.

Ms Moxham and the rest have totally lost their credibility.

John & Jenny Cameron,

Lagoon Pocket

More Stories

dairy farm farmers gympie region vegan activists
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Lucky escape after car rolls on Bruce Hwy at Glenwood

    premium_icon Lucky escape after car rolls on Bruce Hwy at Glenwood

    News Occupants 'up and walking around' after close call.

    • 17th Apr 2019 12:42 PM
    Land rights, violence and poverty: Gympie court

    premium_icon Land rights, violence and poverty: Gympie court

    News Big issues were reflected in cases before Gympie Magistrates Court

    Jail worker's close call with the other side of the bars

    premium_icon Jail worker's close call with the other side of the bars

    News Maryborough corrections officer faces inquiry after Gympie court

    4WD's warned of high tides at Cooloola Coast this Easter

    premium_icon 4WD's warned of high tides at Cooloola Coast this Easter

    News High tides and a full moon are catalysts for danger.