Gympie farmer stars in television segment

GYMPIE macadamia grower Sandra Lindstrom will appear in a Channel 10 episode of My Market Kitchen this afternoon at.

Hort Innovation is helping educate Australia on the wonders of Aussie horticulture and its value to the health and prosperity of Australia.

The research and development corporation for the horticulture industry is sponsoring Channel Ten’s My Market Kitchen to showcase grower stories, their produce and the research-driven innovations and practices that growers use on farm to deliver healthy, nutritious and sometimes unique fruit, vegetables, and nuts to plates and lunchboxes across Australia.

A macadamias orchard.

Examples of innovations and on farm practices audiences can expect to see include trial breeding sites for new varieties of custard apples, use of new technologies, treatment and prevention of diseases, and the value that industry leadership programs have provided to growers.

My Market Kitchen will feature growers in 12 segments of the show, with the first segment appearing on Friday 26 June and the last in September.

The show visits growers on their farms and we hear stories of their passion about growing the food many Australians eat every day.

Olle and Sandra Lindstrom have been growing macadamias for 20 years.

Each grower’s produce is transformed into easy and delicious meals. The key nutrition benefits are highlighted, and Hort Innovation Research and Development Manager and Accredited Dietitian Jemma O’Hanlon inspires viewers showing them how easy it is to enjoy nature’s produce through a range of recipes highlighting more than 27 industries, from almonds through to vegetables.

Hort Innovation CEO Matt Brand said:

“This is a strategic partnership because we want to build and re-enforce the connection between Australian consumers and their growers. It’s about connecting people with growers and the fresh produce that ends up on their plate, to enhance both physical and mental health.

It’s also a great chance to see Australian-led innovations and how growers use them on a day-to-day basis. We hope the end-result is that people want to eat more fruit, vegetables and nuts.”

For more information, grower videos, research and development projects, and recipes go to

https://www.horticulture.com.au/growers/my-market-kitchen/