Gympie fans prepare to laugh, cry and get up close with JT

EARLIER this year The Gympie Times campaigned to get Johnathan Thurston to our fair city. He is the superstar of rugby league and Gympie fans deserve the chance to get up close and personal with him as much as anyone else. Thanks to our passionate campaign, JT will appear up close and personal at the Gympie Civic Centre on Monday night - in just four sleeps.

JT tour Frank Barrett and Johnathan Thurston.

Despite our small size, Gympie has made it on to the national touring map of An Evening with JT, which has been sold out across the country.

You don't have to be an NRL fan to love JT - he is the most influential rugby league player in the history of the game. The chance to see and hear a national legend at such close quarters is once in a lifetime.

I have seen how the show opens and it is awesome. It's live theatre guaranteed to give everyone who attends a good belly laugh and an unforgettable experience. JT talks about his career, his family, going through IVF and lots more.

Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys warms up before the start of the Round 23 NRL match between the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and the North Queensland Cowboys at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, August 18, 2018. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY CRAIG GOLDING

There are still some tickets available for Monday night's event, but fans will need to get in quick.

JT Live on Stage - An Evening with Johnathan Thurston will be held from 7pm at the Civic Centre next Monday, December 10. Tickets range from $50-$200 and doors open at 6pm.

Book now at gympietickets.com.au or inquiries can call 0410 049 419.