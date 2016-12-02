Gympie family's Christmas wish after horror setback

HOLDING ON: Ethan Fuller, 12, is a critical condition after another medical setback this week.

IT'S been a horrific and difficult start to the holidays for Gympie's Fuller family and their son Ethan.

Having already spent a number of weeks in intensive care at hospital, the 12-year-old was rushed back to Brisbane this week after medical complications threatened his life again.

Ethan suffers from Hydrocephalus, a dangerous condition which causes a build-up of fluid on the brain.

He requires a shunt which runs from his head to his stomach to drain the excess liquid and relieve pressure in his skull.

"He became unresponsive around Monday night - it turned out he had developed an infection in his stomach,” his mother Elly says.

"The shunt in his head became blocked, which led to pressure building on his brain for around seven hours.”

This is the latest setback in a year full of complications for Ethan and his family, who has been rushed to hospital a number of times this year.

Since returning to hospital, Ethan has been largely unresponsive, but his condition has since stabilised somewhat and he is now breathing on his own.

Ongoing tests, including MRI scans, are being done to determine what damage has been done to his brain - a devastating blow to his family.

"He comes in and out, it's like he drifts off to another world,” Elly adds.

"When he opens his eyes, you can tell he's not really there.”

While Ethan's father Daniel is still bedside in Brisbane, Elly has made the agonising decision to return to work in Gympie and provide for her two other sons.

Ethan's brothers haven't seen him since the scare, an attempt to protect them from what Elly said was a traumatic sight.

"It's not something they should see, especially when we've come so close to losing him this time,” she says.

Friends of the family have organised a GoFundMe page to ease the financial burden on the Fullers and allow them to enjoy the holidays as best they can.

Mrs Fuller said bringing the family together in time for Christmas was hopefully the main goal of the campaign.

"I think it's important for families around town to know what we've gone through, what we're still going through,” she says.

"To have your child be so sick, to almost lose him - it's not something I would want anybody to go through.”

Donate by heading to "Please support the Fuller family” on GoFundMe.com