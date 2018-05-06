Gympie family tells the story of their goldmining history

Find out which Gympie pioneer lived in this house in Bligh St, Gympie.

DURING the 1960s the council overseeing Gympie at the time, the Widgee Shire Council, looked at putting together a historical group to research where some of Gympie's roads got their name.

Sadly, they never got around to following that up, but the story behind Cockburn Lane's namesake goes right back to just after Gympie was founded.

Former Kilkivan Shire engineer Ross Chapman is a direct descendant of Thomas Cockburn after whom the lane is named, and has pieced together a great deal of his ancestry through the help of the family Bible which was "found” as one of the exhibits at the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum.

Inside the Bible was a treasure trove of keepsakes including newspaper clippings, birth, death and marriage certificates and even a lock of one of Ross's great-great aunt's hair.

Thomas Cockburn is Ross's great-grandfather and he was born in Scotland in 1835.

He came to Gympie in May 1868 and was one of the pioneering souls who helped to found the city.

Before coming to Gympie, Thomas was a civil contractor in Daylesford and by accident ended up moving to Gympie and building a home on Apollonian Vale.

According to an historical article in The Gympie Times of June 9, 1938, on Thomas' wife, Annie Wylie Cockburn, Thomas helped to put the legs on the first poppet head at the New Zealand mine.

That same article details the hardships Annie faced as a pioneering woman on the goldfields in the wild, lawless early days, and how she and their two children at the time travelled to be with him.

Thomas later became manager at the New Zealand mine (affectionately known in the early days as the Maori) and on one occasion he and his wife entertained the governor inside the mine when he visited Gympie.

The couple moved to their home in Bligh St after their home was destroyed in the 1893 floods and had 10 children, however Annie outlived all but four of them, living to the ripe old age of 95.

Ross's grandmother, also named Annie Wylie Cockburn after her mother, was the second of the Cockburn children born in Gympie and the fourth child born to Thomas and Annie.

She was a school teacher and married Ross's grandfather Edward Hardie Chapman, who was an accountant in the mines.

The couple had two boys, the youngest of whom was also called Edward Hardie Chapman.

PIONEER: Annie Wylie Cockburn (seated) with her daughter, Annie Wylie Chapman (nee Cockburn). The man in the background was not identified. Contributed

This child was Ross's dad. Edward junior's middle name was actually his grandmother's maiden name, which Ross said he had discovered seemed to be common back in the day.

Ross's dad became a pharmacist and while he was courting Ross's mum, went to Townsville. His mum, who grew up in Gympie and can trace her heritage through the Wilbraham, Bath and Zerner families, was a school teacher who followed Edward as far as Home Hill until the couple married in Townsville and had three boys, Peter, Ross and David.

Eventually the young family relocated back to Gympie with "Grandma Cockburn” in tow and Edward became manager of the Friendlies Society Chemist in Mary St until his retirement.

Ross, who was Edward's second child, has spent most of his life in the Gympie region and was a fair cricketer for Wests for a number of decades.

He semi-retired from engineering in 2011 so he could get more involved in senior cricket after being picked to captain the Australian Senior Cricket side in 2011.

Through senior cricket, Ross has represented Australia against England, New Zealand and South Africa both here in Australia and overseas.

Ross believes this photo is of his great-grandmother, Annie Wylie Cockburn (centre with flowers) on the occasion of her 90th birthday. Contributed

Ross has plans to one day document in detail the rich history about his family ties to Gympie, which he plans to share only with members of his family.