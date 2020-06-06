Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

The Keddie Family – Ella, Anna, Chris and Jack – are off on the adventure of a lifetime.

TRAVELLING around Australia was the dream for the Keddie Family for a year in the making, and now the Gympie region residents are ready and raring to go on their life-changing adventure.

Chris & Anna, and their two children Ella (9) and Jack (8), have been Gympie locals for about eight years – but felt the need for a change when they started to get “sick” of the daily grind of balancing work and home commitments.

And so their dream to sell everything they owned, buy a caravan and travel the country was born.

Anna said a culmination of factors was behind their decision to make the huge lifestyle change.

“We just got sick of everything. Jack has autism and it’s a struggle daily, I was driving to work one day, and just the pressure of everything was giving my anxiety attacks and I couldn’t go to work,” she said.

“(Jack’s) paediatrician advised us to do homeschooling, and when we were talking about our plan to travel around Australia he said it would be perfect.

“Chris was working hard every day, he had two knee surgeries and bad arthritis in his knees, he was coming home in pain every day.

“We just thought we have to do it now. We were pumping more into our mortgage to get that down so we’d have the funds to set us up to buy the caravan, and put a chunk away to hopefully find a block of land we might fall in love with while we’re travelling.”

Lately the important puzzle pieces have been falling into place, with the Keddies selling their Southside home in plenty of time to pick up their caravan next Friday.

Their travels are then due to begin in about two weeks’ time.

Anna said they would head down towards the NSW border and then to Brisbane, and then back up north along the coast.

“In a month we have my niece’s 21st in Brisbane. We’re going to do Outback Queensland, a loop starting from Kingaroy and going right around along the border to NSW and back up to Brisbane.

“We’ll be heading all the way up the coast and then to Weipa, and then hopefully in the next few months restrictions might change and we can head into the Northern Territory, where we’re hoping to find some work hosting national parks.

“We’ve lived in Gympie for nearly 10 years, so we had a lot of friends here who said they wanted to see our photos and what we’re doing. That way everyone who knows us can follow, because a lot of people hope to do the same thing one day.”

Anna said she hoped their Facebook page would pass on handy tips to other prospective travellers.

Keep up with the Keddie family’s travels on their “Our Aussie caravan adventure” Facebook page.