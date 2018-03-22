Gympie family keeping it fresh with local produce

Fruit and Vegetable crops being grown on the Waugh's farm in Gympie

HUSBAND and wife duo Steve and Trena Waugh have been growing fruit and vegetables for 30 years.

The couple own two properties 10 minutes apart from each other, 21ha at Widgee and 44.5ha at Glastonbury .

They also run Farmer and Sun, a fruit and vegie store in Gympie.

The couple opened the store five years ago.

Trena has a passion for what she does and loves working with her family.

"I absolutely love it, I get to see my kids every day. We even have a sister-in-law and niece working here,” she said.

"We're very passionate about what we do.”

The decision to grow their own fruit and vegetables came after Steve had been working on another fruit and vegie farm.

"He worked on another farm for 14 years and we decided we'd give it a go,” Trena said.

"When we opened the store, we stopped doing those big markets and still did a few smaller ones.

"But we opened our cafe next door to the fruit shop, it all became too much so we stopped markets altogether.”

Like most who start a new business, the couple faced trials and tribulations when getting started.

"In the first two years we had to buy all our equipment and the plants,” she said.

"Then we had a big hailstorm that caused a fair bit of damage, so that slowed us down a bit in those first two years.”

Depending on the season, the Waughs can grow six to 40varieties of fruit and vegetables.

"We started out growing beans,” Trena said.

"We grow tomatoes year round and zucchini, herbs and beetroot and sell them in our store.

"We also sell produce from other producers.”

Trena said they had received great responses from locals about being able to buy locally grown produce.

"We can pick produce in the morning and have it ready in store to sell that same day.”

As well as their store, Trena and Steve's daughter Sharla runs the cafe next door.

"She also looks after all our bookwork and promotional stuff online,” Trena said.

In the past five years the business has won and been nominated for many business awards.

"It's just such a beautiful feeling, we're all very passionate about what we do,” Trena said.

"Our hours are huge but when you're doing what you love you don't count them.”