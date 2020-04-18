Gympie family hosts ‘over the fence party’ in isolation

James, Justine, Phoebe and Florence Penny of Pie Creek hosted an "over the fence party" with their neighbours Nick, Lisa, Isabelle, Ebony and Mitchell Whittaker earlier this month to make the best of life in isolation.

SILVER linings can be hard to come by in grim times, but a Gympie region family have found some creative ways to brighten up life in coronavirus-induced isolation.

James, Justine, Phoebe and Florence Penny of Pie Creek hosted an “over the fence party” with their neighbours earlier this month as a way to stay connected while strict social distancing measures remain in place all over the country.

Justine said she came up with the idea when she thinking about how neighbours could keep in touch while keeping a safe distance.

“It was just an idea of mine that we could get together over the fence, I thought at least we could still get together and socialise without going anywhere near each other,” Justine said.

“I thought there was bound to be other people all over the world doing this, that’s why I started the Facebook page, anytime I find something … I’ve been adding it.

“We’re trying to keep ourselves entertained and have fun at the same time. You need positivity to keep everyone going.

“We’re doing another one on Anzac Day, we’re having an Anzac Day breakfast over the fence.”

The Penny family have also taken part in the popular bin isolation outing trend since distancing restrictions came into effect and are now looking ahead to having their whole street unite to “Light up the Dawn” on Anzac Day.

Nine-year-old Florence has started a newsletter complete with community notices and jokes for the Coolabah Court residents.

“Our whole street is doing (Light up the Dawn), we live in a cul-de-sac so we’re rigging a big speaker in the middle of the court so hopefully most people can hear,” Justine said.

“We’re trying to bring people together as much as possible.

“My daughter’s started doing newsletters, we’ve posted one this morning, she’s put jokes in there and she’s asked people to contribute. She goes and checks the letterbox every day, she’s loving it.”

Check out the family’s Facebook pages “Over the fence party” and “JE Sunny Coast” for more.