Gympie faces hot, dry spring after sorely low winter rain

WINTER FEELS: Warm and dry was the order of things over winter with some parts of the region breaking decades-old records in July.

IF small showers eventuate today it will do little to lift Gympie's winter rain totals to anywhere near the average for winter.

Just two days out from spring and the summary for the past three months paints a bleak picture as Gympie stares down the barrel of a warmer and drier than average spring.

Gympie has recorded a total rainfall of 78.8mm in June, July and August - only just reaching over half the region's 149.9mm winter rain average.

GYMPIE'S WINTER RAINFALL

June 2019: 58.6mm, mean 60.2mm

July 2019: 11mm, mean 51.3mm

August 2019: 9.2mm (up to August 29), mean 40mm

When rainfall and temperature statistics for winter are finalised in the coming days, the season could be among the warmest ten on record across south east Queensland, Bureau of Meteorology Kimba Wong said.

Daytime temperatures are likely to be warmest on record for parts of the state while overnight temperatures will likely be among the three warmest on record.

The coming three months were likely to follow suit, according to the Bureau's spring outlook that shows no significant widespread rainfall on the radar for much of the country.

"Unfortunately, the outlook is not indicating an easing of conditions in drought areas,” Bureau head of long-range forecasting Dr Andrew Watkins said.

"But a drier than average outlook is not an outlook for no rain at all. Significant rainfall events are always possible, so it's important to keep a close eye on the seven-day forecast.”

Like most of Australia, the state is likely to see warmer days and nights in the coming three months, with only isolated parts of southern Australia in line for cooler conditions and reduced likelihood in the state's northeast.

A positive Indian Ocean Dipole was the main climate driver impacting the outlook, Dr Watkins said.

"A positive IOD means we have cooler than average waters between Australia and Indonesia.

"This generally means less cloud than normal forms to the northwest of Australia, resulting in less rainfall and higher than average temperatures over central and southeastern Australia during winter and spring.

"El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the other main driver, remains neutral, meaning it's having little influence over Australia's climate right now.”