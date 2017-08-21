Gympie extremes: your weather for the week

QLD WEATHER CHART: Isolated patches of cloud over far north Queensland due to moist onshore winds are triggering a few showers. Skies are clear over the remainder of the state under a large ridge of high pressure. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

GYMPIE has been riding a roller coaster of weather extremes, with searing hot days, strong winds and frosty starts all in the past seven days.

Gympie reached a frost-ridden two degrees, that felt more like 0.2 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, making getting out of bed for the start of the working week even harder.

While it's the second sting of a cold morning in a row, the forecast for the rest of the week is on the warmer side, with the winds that have played havoc with fire conditions moving off.

Bom forecaster Andrew Bufalino said the the trough pushing across eastern Australia that brought a dry southerly air stream will start to weaken with a ridge becoming the dominant feature.

Australian synoptic chart as of Monday morning, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

"It will bring sea breezes and more moisture will start to creep in increasing the minimum temperatures,” Mr Bufalino said.

Morning minimums are forecast to hover between eight and nine degrees for the week, more in line with average August temperatures for the region.

The days will start to resemble spring with maximum temperatures expected four to six degrees above average; tomorrow forecast to reach 28 degrees and 29 degrees on Wednesday.

Gympie's seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

While there have been mumblings about a chance of significant rain coming in the longer forecast, Mr Bufalino said he did not want to speculate on the possibility as the models were showing very different readings for the weeks ahead.

He did say though that there was no significant rain in sight this week.