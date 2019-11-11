Gympie excluded from plan to air-condition Wide Bay schools

When it comes to air conditioning Queensland schools, it seems Gympie is no longer a part of Wide Bay. Meanwhile, our students must swelter.

PLANNING for Christmas celebrations and summer holidays means that we are heading to the pointy end of the school year. School award nights have started, valedictory and end of year celebrations are booked, and high school students are finishing assignments and sitting exams.

The classroom is an amazing laboratory with teachers helping to form young minds. Teachers are gifted with the power to instill lifelong lessons into impressionable minds. Children are naturally inquisitive and are like sponges absorbing everything around them - the good and the bad.

Parents know that children learn best when distractions are limited and when the conditions in the classroom are not oppressive.

Power 30 - Tony Perrett

Oppressive conditions are when the temperature gauge nudged 40 last week and is expected to soar again today and this week.

That means our students will be sitting in classrooms, high school students sitting for exams, and teaching will be teaching in sweltering conditions.

The stifling conditions are no place for children to learn and staff to teach.

Last week’s announcement that air-conditioning would be rolled out to every state school in the Wide Bay somehow left Gympie off the map.

It now looks like Gympie is apparently no longer part of Wide Bay. We are left off the map.

Wide Bay appears to stop at the border of the neighbouring electorate of Maryborough. Gympie’s hardworking P & Cs shouldn’t be expected to raise funds to air-condition school classrooms.

At best the redrawn map was a bureaucratic oversight, at worst cynical politics.

The announcement is 19 months after we promised in June last year to air condition every state school in the state. That’s one summer down, and another one happening right now.

Parents know that cool kids tend to be smarter because they can better learn, and our teachers deserve to work in modern conditions.

- a column by Gympie MP Tony Perrett