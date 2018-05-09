Gympie ex-deputy mayor: what really goes on in council

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LOCAL government is sick.

READ MORE: "We did not elect Mick Curran to tell us what to say”

Elected people get a shock when they find they don't have the voice they thought they would have. As a statutory body of State Government it seems to have no teeth any more.

CLICK HERE: Will a patsy take the fall for the Rattler?

Mayor rebukes Perrett; reminds him of his own Rattler ties

As a former Deputy Mayor of the Gympie City Council, I remember how we elected members took responsibility for running within our means without much interference from the state government and the Local Government Association which seems to be the union of the staff now.

READ MORE: Punters back Mick Curran in his mayoral bid

Cr Dan Stewart reveals the toll of social media abuse

Julia Lawrence ex Gympie city councillor and deputy mayor

We were not thought of as being a politician - in fact that label came in later when people started to criticise state and federal members. Divisions didn't exist in Gympie and we didn't kid ourselves we were special.

Mick Curran Tom Daunt

It is true that staff who know their jobs keep the councils running smoothly.

They don't have to go for election though as the councillors do.

We need people who have the time to be on council. Not so busy that council only meets when it suits.

We have to encourage the elected people to stand and be counted and to start listening to the people as well as the staff.

Councillor Dan Stewart Renee Albrecht

And don't believe elected people don't form groups in council - whether it be political party lines or other vested interest groups.

So get to know more about those putting their names forward so that you get the lifestyle you want.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M.,

Gympie