The current CEO and Mayor of Gympie council, Bernard Smith and Mick Curran
Gympie ex-deputy mayor: what really goes on in council

by Letter to the Editor from Julia Lawrence OAM
9th May 2018 1:01 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LOCAL government is sick.

Elected people get a shock when they find they don't have the voice they thought they would have. As a statutory body of State Government it seems to have no teeth any more.

As a former Deputy Mayor of the Gympie City Council, I remember how we elected members took responsibility for running within our means without much interference from the state government and the Local Government Association which seems to be the union of the staff now.

We were not thought of as being a politician - in fact that label came in later when people started to criticise state and federal members. Divisions didn't exist in Gympie and we didn't kid ourselves we were special.

It is true that staff who know their jobs keep the councils running smoothly.

They don't have to go for election though as the councillors do.

We need people who have the time to be on council. Not so busy that council only meets when it suits.

We have to encourage the elected people to stand and be counted and to start listening to the people as well as the staff.

And don't believe elected people don't form groups in council - whether it be political party lines or other vested interest groups.

So get to know more about those putting their names forward so that you get the lifestyle you want.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M.,

Gympie　

