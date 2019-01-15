Gympie entrepreneur, 28, up for Young Achiever of the Year

YOUNG Gympie small fleet operator George Frederiksen, 28, has been nominated for an Australia Small Business Young Achiever Award.

The awards acknowledge, encourage and promote the positive achievements of all young people throughout Queensland up to and including 29 years of age, and Mr Frederiksen's achievements have been significant.

George Frederiksen is up for a Australian Business Young Achiever Award. facebook

From nothing in 2012, he has built his business, Frederiksen Haulage Pty Ltd, into a road freight company with a national foot print and a big reputation.

"My business, Frederiksen Haulage has been trading for approximately five years,” Mr Frederikson says on his nomination.

"Established as a one truck owner driver operation based in Gympie, we have steadily grown to a small fleet of eight Kenworth Prime Movers and 22 trailers.

"With the guidance of my parents and grandparents who are all involved in the road freight industry via their own businesses, we have built a strong client base, good relationships with customers and have a group of long term employees with great skills and attributes.”

The Awards Australia Small Business Achiever Award promotes those who "give it a go” through determination, innovation, hard work and self-motivation, rewarding those who make their own luck and opportunities a reality.

"Our employees come from regional areas of Queensland. They earn strong incomes which feed back into their local communities. We also purchase our tyres, fuel and complete maintenance through small family owned businesses, especially in Gympie where monthly we spend in excess of $100,000 with local businesses. We also provide specialised transport services for regional communities throughout Queensland and most of our customers are from regional areas. All of our equipment is Australian built and from local dealerships so that we are having a positive impact on our local economy.

We congratulate George Lawrence John Frederiksen for being nominated and wish them the best of luck with judging on February 27, 2019.

Finalists will be presented and winners announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on May 3, 2019.

Category winners will each receive $2000 from Auswide Bank and a trophy. The Queensland Young Achiever of the Year will receive $2000 from Auswide Bank and a state trophy.