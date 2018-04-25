Gympie emergency: 28% of people not seen in time

Emergency wait times at the Gympie Hospital have increased but, the department's spokesman says all of the sickest patients were treated within clinically recommended time frames.

Emergency wait times at the Gympie Hospital have increased but, the department's spokesman says all of the sickest patients were treated within clinically recommended time frames. Kevin Farmer

MORE than a quarter of patients were left waiting at Gympie's Emergency Department past recommended times last month.

The latest hospital performance data shows that in Gympie in March, 28% of Emergency Department patients were not seen within clinically recommended times; a 2% rise from February.

In the same month of March, patients also waited in an ambulance longer than the designated 30 minutes.

While the figures also show the most critically sick were attended to in recommended time, member for Gympie Tony Perrett says the alarming figures show the health service is moving backwards and forcing community-based groups to fill the health gap.

"These aren't just numbers, they are real people in real emergencies who are struggling to get the healthcare they need,” Mr Perrett said.

"We are not only losing ground we are going backwards.”

"This is the same government which will not update us on the progress of the Gympie Hospital Masterplan which was released two years ago.”

The sentiments echoed LNP leader Deb Frecklington who said the result was a lack in funding for front line services - an issue that Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promised to improve.

"Queenslanders deserve a world-class health system that Labor isn't delivering,” she said.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service Director of Emergency Medicine Dr Benjamin Close said despite almost 350 more patients attending Gympie's emergency department last month, compared with February, all of the sickest patients were treated within clinically recommended time frames.

"Emergency departments are extremely busy places and patients are categorised (1 to 5, with 1 being the most urgent) so that they can be seen based on clinical urgency rather than on a first-in, first-served basis,” Dr Close said.

"One hundred per cent of our sickest (category 1) patients are treated within clinically recommended wait times at all our emergency departments.

"At Gympie Hospital, 2454 patients attended the emergency department in March 2018 (up from 2196 in February), with the median wait time for treatment being just 16 minutes.

"We acknowledge that some patients who are less sick may have to wait longer than recommended for treatment.

"Our emergency departments are appropriately staffed by highly-trained health professionals who pride themselves on providing safe, quality care to our community.”