Warren Polley and Bob Leitch are in a tight race at Southside, as are Jess Milne and Mark McDonald at the Cooloola Coast.
Gympie election inches closer to final result

Arthur Gorrie
8th Apr 2020 2:06 PM
THE Gympie Regional council election results is becoming more clear, as Electoral Commission staff race to get a result before the long weekend.

Latest official figures yesterday show leading candidates increasing their margin, including mayoral candidate Glen Hartwig, now with 14,403 votes so far, well ahead of incumbent Mick Curran, on 9541, with Tim Jerome trailing at 4389.

Cooloola Coast's Division 1 remains a cliff hanger with incumbent Mark McDonald on 1274 votes, maintaining a lead, now 52 votes, over rival Jess Milne on 1222.

In the equally hotly contested Division 7, challenger Warren Polley is on 1322 votes, compared to 1215 held by incumbent Bob Leitch.

In Division 2, Dolly Jensen is comfortable on 2063 votes, compared to 1342 held by Leonora Cox.

Division 3 has Shane Waldock comfortable on 1180 votes, Division 4 has Bruce Devereaux on a hard-to-beat 1330, Dan Stewart appears safe in Division 5, with 1391 votes.

Hilary Smerdon and Bob Fredman are unbeatable in Divisions 6 and 8, Mr Smerdon with 2066 and Mr Fredman on 2010 votes.

