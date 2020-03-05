Gympie election 2020: ‘Orgy of gratitude’ overwhelms

The final meeting of the Gympie council elected in 2016 became an ‘orgy of gratitude’ that threatened to overwhelm this letter writer

Letter to the Editor

YESTERDAY I attended the last meeting of the Gympie Regional Council elected by the people in 2016. For the record I should add that I left early. I was becoming too moved by the occasion.

The meeting, as far as I could tell (it’s not easy to hear everything said by a councillor who is sitting with his back to you, and seems a bit unsure himself about what he is saying) went pretty much as expected.

But there were some revealing contrasts of attitude, especially in the discussion of the motion to reduce or refund rates to the businesses adversely affected by the drawn-out beautification of Upper Mary Street.

Upper Mary street Gympie.

Several councillors spoke in favour of the motion, basically because it would show that the council cared about the community.

But one councillor, to my dismay, argued at length against it.

He was the classic “doubting Thomas” wanting to see the books of the businesses that claimed to have suffered losses.

The irony of the demand for transparency made me smile.

The incumbent Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.

I think he even suggested that, if they were given financial concessions, the council might bill them later if their businesses survived and they eventually benefited from the resulting beautification. Believe me. I was there. He voted in favour of the motion. The chap next to me looked bewildered.

And the Mayor, while he did not argue strongly against the motion, did not miss the opportunity for a bit of slight-of-hand.

He threw in the comment that Gympie’s Business of the Year was very happy with the project. That business is my friend Carol-Anne Verity’s hairdressing salon.

Hair Review would not have been impacted adversely at all by the upgrade.Women would swim a shark-infested moat to get to their hairdresser of choice. So the Mayor’s contribution in this instance was totally irrelevant.

The other contentious motion, put forward by (Hilary) Smerdon, to have whatever information might be available from the investigation into the delays on the Rattler Project made available confidentially to councillors was defeated 5 to 4 in the familiar manner.

Hilary Smerdon.

But that was not why I left.

I was overcome by the emotion in the room. (Mick) Curran made his valedictory speech in which, choking back tears, he apologised to CEO Smith for the way the Gympie community had treated him.

It was a very moving moment which ended with the Mayor and the CEO figuratively, Anzac-like, “in the trenches”. Is there a battle in the offing?

CEO Bernard Smith. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times

After that the Mayor thanked everyone in the council for everything.

There followed an orgy of gratitude, as team members jostled their way to the front of the queue to thank everyone again.

I could not help but notice that the often-criticised Planning Department was being showered with belated glory and even the lawn-mowers (the men that is) were given heroic status.

I thought someone would probably end up thanking me. So, feeling the tears of gratitude welling up and thinking that at any moment the chamber would be filled with the haunting, piped strains of “Now is the Hour” (when we must say goodbye) I folded my tent and took my leave.

Merv Welch, The Palms