Gympie election 2020: Candidates to be put under spotlight

Glen Hartwig, Tim Jerome, Mick Curran will go head-to-head in a live-streamed Mayor Debate next week.

WANT to hear what the council candidates have to say?

Then next week’s the one for you, with the next forums in series of meet-the-candidate events and a live-streamed mayoral debate on the cards.

The fun continues Monday, March 9, with Division 1 candidates gathering at the Tin Can Bay Country Club from 5.45pm, hosted by the Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Division 6 residents will get to meet their candidates the same night, from 7pm at Lower Wonga Hall.

Division 3 candidates Shane Waldock, Mal Gear, Michiel Pratt, Colleen Miller and Terry McMullan were put under the spotlight last week.

On Tuesday, March 10, the three mayoral candidates – incumbent Mick Curran, Glen Hartwig and Tim Jerome – will be put under the microscope at Gympie State High School’s Hamilton Hall from 5.45pm.

The debate will be live-streamed on The Gympie Times website.

On Wednesday, March 11, the candidates for Divisions 2, 5 and 7 will gather at Hamilton Hall from 5.45pm. These two events are hosted by Gympie’s Chamber of Commerce.

Pre-polling starts March 16.

Finally, the Division 8 candidates round out the series at the Kandanga Country Club from 6.30pm, hosted by the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Pre-polling for the election starts on Monday March 16-20 from 9am-5pm, and on March 23-27 from 9am-6pm at the Gympie Civic Centre’s Fossickers Room.