Gympie election 2020: Candidates to be put under spotlight
WANT to hear what the council candidates have to say?
Then next week’s the one for you, with the next forums in series of meet-the-candidate events and a live-streamed mayoral debate on the cards.
The fun continues Monday, March 9, with Division 1 candidates gathering at the Tin Can Bay Country Club from 5.45pm, hosted by the Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Division 6 residents will get to meet their candidates the same night, from 7pm at Lower Wonga Hall.
On Tuesday, March 10, the three mayoral candidates – incumbent Mick Curran, Glen Hartwig and Tim Jerome – will be put under the microscope at Gympie State High School’s Hamilton Hall from 5.45pm.
The debate will be live-streamed on The Gympie Times website.
On Wednesday, March 11, the candidates for Divisions 2, 5 and 7 will gather at Hamilton Hall from 5.45pm. These two events are hosted by Gympie’s Chamber of Commerce.
Finally, the Division 8 candidates round out the series at the Kandanga Country Club from 6.30pm, hosted by the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Pre-polling for the election starts on Monday March 16-20 from 9am-5pm, and on March 23-27 from 9am-6pm at the Gympie Civic Centre’s Fossickers Room.