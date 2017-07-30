Gympie Eisteddfod: What makes a winner?

THE sound of hopeful competitors tuning up their instruments on the second day of the Gympie and District Eisteddfod became a constant backdrop in the Civic Centre.

In a makeshift office that leads into both performance spaces, newly appointed instrumental adjudicator Helen Little was getting ready for the Sunday afternoon session.

"I've been involved with instrumental music for a long, long time,” she said with a laugh.

"I've performed across Australia and over the world and I'm very excited to see these young performers.”

A quick glance around the room reveals an incredibly diverse range of styles and instruments, something that Ms Little believed was a reflection on Australia's multicultural history.

And when asked what she looked for in a winning performance, she believed it came from something more than just a pitch perfect performance.

"It's too easy to say it's just about a note-for-note rendition that's played to a tee,” she said.

"First and foremost, it's about seeing the performer enjoying themselves as they play.”

It's a cultural trait amongst Australian performers that she's noticed, a tendency to take risks and imbue a recital with something a little more raw, a little more passionate, even if it results in a less than 'correct' rendition.

A far cry, she added, from a more buttoned-up, airtight and sterile style found in some European performances.

"There is a happy balance, about finding music that is both structurally and technically correct but giving the piece life as well.”

For performers appearing on Sunday's Eisteddfod, she said the earlier they started performing, the easier it would become.

"These are skills that are applicable to every part of life,” she said.

"It's confidence and passion - and what you often find is that if you were to start in your early teens, those years are so often marked by self-doubt and awkwardness.”

Having travelled around the world, she said geography and culture also played an incredibly important role in the style of music and how it's performed.

Beyond a long and storied history of Indigenous music, Australia never had the background or appreciation for sweeping orchestral arrangements.

"That's changing though, but when you take a look at some Eastern European countries, there's a wildness and extravagance that doesn't necessarily translate here,” she said.

"We're a little less inclined to go so over-the-top, call it tall poppy syndrome or cultural cringe - but we've never been the type for the grandiose.”

So, does that make us a nation of buttoned-up, fussy music lovers? Hardly, Ms Little said.

"It's changing, our musical scene is constantly growing and evolving, our cultural history plays a big part in that,' she said.

Take Australia's Irish heritage for example, where fiddle and folk arrangements have become engrained in our country music tradition.

"What you're seeing with a lot of contemporary Australian composers is a wider range of influences, including a lot of cues from Asia.

"We have such incredibly diverse and talented young performers coming through, and the Eisteddfod has a long history of supporting and nurturing that talent.”