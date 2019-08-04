GYMPIE EISTEDDFOD: Latest results from Friday judging

The 2019 Eisteddfod - Georgia Stanton, Amelinda Moore Bridie Millard, Kellie Knowles, Savannah Jones, Joe Greer, Miranda Robb, of the James Nash State High vocal group - Northern Lights - came first the Sacred section.

ORGANISERS of the Gympie and District Eisteddfod 2019 have announced another tranche of results.

Bursaries of $200 were awarded for outstanding performances in Piano, Vocal, Speech, Instrumental and Dance.

Piano: The Alvie williams Memorial Bursary, donated by the Williams family, was awarded to Hannah Johnston.

Vocal: A bursaary donated by the Barber Shop chorus, was won by Grace Burroughs.

Speech: Donated by Power and Cartwright Solicitors, won by Sarah Thomas.

Instrumental: Donated by Dr John and Shirley Byrnes and won by Florence Miller-Metzner.

Dance: Donated by Gympie MP Tony Perrett and won by Geogria Wall.

General: Donated by the Gympie and District Eisteddfod management committee and won by Katelyn Dyer.

TROPHIES

Most Promising Male Pianist, 14 and under trophy: Donated by the Williams family in memory of the late Stanley Williams and awarded to Evan Thomas.

Most Promising Female Pianist 14 and under trophy: Donated by Betty Collins and won by Hadassah Covert.

Brian Goldburg Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre: Donated by the Goldburg family for the performer receiving the highest mark in Musical Theatre and won in a tie by Madeleine Suttie and Eline Van Bruggen.

Most Promising Male Vocalist 14 and under: Donated by Margot Goldburg and won by Tosh Kachad.

Most Promising Female Vocalist 14 and under: Donated by Eva Smerdon and won by Madeleine Suttie.

Most Promising Female Strings Instrumentalist 14 and under: Donated by the Kath family and won by Chloe Shieh.

Most Promising Male Woodwind/Brass Instrumentalist 14 and under: Donated by Gympie Musicland and won by Dustin Mostofizadeh.

Most Promising Female Woodwind/Brass Instrumentalist 14 and under: Donated in memory of the late Elizabeth Buchanan and won by Eline Van Bruggen.

Most promising Speech and Drama Performer 15 to 18 years: Donated by Kassandra Cain and won by Sarah Thomas.

Most Promising Male Speech and Drama Performer 14 and under: Donated by Geoff and Tyelma Reisenleiter and won by Brett Morgan.

Most Promising Female Speech and Drama Performer 14 and under: Donated by Triena-Jane Reisenleiter-Rowlands and won by Phoebe Penny.

Most Promising Speech and Drama Performer 12 and under: The Ruth Bambling Encouragement Award donated by Trena-Jane Reisenleiter-Rowlands and won by Florence Penny.

Most Promising Dance Performer 14 to 18: Donated by Val Jones and won by Brianna Tonakis.

Most Promising Dance Performer 13 and under: Donated by Tim Thomas and won by Charlotte Larsen.