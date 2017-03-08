Gympie Eisteddfod: Getting it pitch perfect

PITCH PERFECT: Thelma Reisenleiter, Don Thomas and Val Jones are in the final stages of organising the Gympie Eisteddfod.

IT SOUNDS like a logistical nightmare: hundreds of performers, hundreds more guests, lighting, sound and a niggling question of where to source those hard-to-find choir stands.

But for the small committee organising next month's Queensland Eisteddfod here in Gympie, the experience (more than two years in the making) has been a labour of love.

"Well this is the third time we've helped run the event, so we like to think we're capable of making sure it goes smoothly,” says committee president Thelma Reisenleiter, who along with Val Jones and Don Thomas are spearheading the organisation.

The addition of Mr Thomas has allowed the committee to go digital, allowing for an ease of communication they've never had before.

"Because it's such a prestigious and large event, a city will generally get the chance to do it once every seven years or so - we started in 2003, and did it again in 2010.”

That sense of prestige, especially for an event now entering its 124th year, is critical to the eisteddfod's survival.

Featuring choirs and performers of all ages, sizes and from locations across the state, the Queensland Eisteddfod is steeped in tradition and ceremony to honour its Welsh origins.

Adhering to this provides a framework and structure Mrs Reisenleiter is grateful for, working tirelessly to wrangle the chaos of the event.

"I like rules generally,” she says. "And for an event like this, there's a certain feeling of consistency.

"For example, events traditionally held in the afternoon aren't going to change - it makes organising things a lot easier.”

The success of the eisteddfod, evidenced by Mrs Reisenleiter and her team, lives and dies with their passion and enthusiasm for the event.

"We've been planning this for so long now, it's really coming up quite fast now,” Mrs Jones says.

"We're all so excited for it to get underway.”

That the event is happening on Gympie's 150th birthday is a source of great delight to the committee, noting the eisteddfod and its traditions have long been intertwined with the town's history.

"Look at our mining history, a lot of men coming from Wales. They all had fine voices,” Mrs Reisenleiter says.

"Their contributions are an integral part of Gympie's and Queensland's history.”

The 2017 Queensland Eisteddfod will run April 14-16, at the Gympie Civic Centre.