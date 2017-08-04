Gympie eisteddfod competitors put in fine performances

Photos
2017 Gympie and District Eisteddfod results.
WEDNESDAY EVENING
PIANO
Heritage Theatre
Adjudicator Helen Little
PIANO SOLO - 11 and 12 years Own Choice - Modern Pianoforte Style: 1st Zac Brauer 88, 2nd tied Hannah Johnston and Florence Miller-Metzner 86, 3rd tied Georgia Schravemade and Paige Kelleher 85. Highly Commended Dilhan Garrahy 83, Harriet Taunton-Burnet 83 marks.
PREPARED PIANO ACCOMPANIMENT (SOLOIST MAY BE AN ADULT) - 15 to 18 years Own Choice: 1st Liam Brauer 88.
PIANO SOLO - 12 and 13 years Own Choice - Australian Composer - excluding popular composition: 1st Hannah Johnston 85, 2nd Lonni Miller-Metzner 83.
PIANO SOLO - 15 to 18 years Own Choice - Modern Pianoforte Style: 1st Liam Brauer 89. PIANO SOLO - 13 and 14 years Own Choice - Modern Pianoforte Style: 1st Lonni Miller-Metzner 88, 2nd Cameron Jones 84.
PIANO SOLO - 14 and 15 years Own Choice - not Modern Pianoforte Style: 1st Liam Brauer 88, 2nd Simon Pintilie 87. PIANO SOLO - 15 to 18 years Own Choice - Any popular composition e.g selections from musicals or films: 1st Simon Pintilie 88, 2nd Liam Brauer 87.
PIANO SOLO - 12 and 13 years Own Choice - not Modern Pianoforte Style: 1st Lonni Miller-Metzner 86, 2nd Hannah Johnston 84.
PREPARED PIANO ACCOMPANIMENT (SOLOIST MAY BE AN ADULT) - 14 years and under Own Choice: 1st Hadassah Covert 86.
PIANO SOLO - 14 and 15 years Own Choice - Australian Composer - excluding popular composition: 1st Liam Brauer 90. PIANO /DUET - 14 years and under Own Choice: 1st Hannah Johnston and Sarah Thomas 86, 2nd Florence Miller-Metzner and Lonni Miller-Metzner 85.
PIANO SOLO - 12 to 14 years Own Choice - Any popular composition e.g selections from musicals or films: 1st Hannah Johnston 87, 2nd Cameron Jones 86, 3rd Lonni Miller-Metzner 85.
THURSDAY MORNING
VOCAL
Prospectors' Hall
Adjudicator Dr Daniel Jess
CHORAL CONTEST - PRIMARY SCHOOLS WITH 150 PUPILS OR LESS (a) "The Hour that I Like Best" - by Dan Walker - unison; (b) Own Choice - Unison or Part Singing: 1st Rainbow Beach State School 85, 2nd Two Mile State School Choir 84, 3rd Widgee State School Choir 82. Highly Commended Dagun State School 78.
CHORAL CONTEST - PRIMARY SCHOOLS - Open - (a) "Do I Hear You Gossiping?" by Greg Gilpin Two (2) Parts; (b) Own Choice- Unison or Part Singing: 1st Kawungan State School Senior Choir 911/2,2nd Gympie South State School 91, 3rd Xavier Catholic College Junior Choir 901/2. Highly Commended Tin Can Bay State School Choir 78. CHORAL CONTEST - PRIMARY SCHOOLS - Open - Entertaining Choral Piece - Costume Optional - Own Choice: 1st Kawungan State School Senior Choir 92, 2nd Xavier Catholic College Junior Choir 91, 3rd Gympie South State School 90, Highly Commended Chatsworth State School Choir 89.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON
SPEECH & DRAMA
Heritage Theatre
Adjudicator Trena-Jane Reisenleiter-Rowlands
VERSE SPEAKING CHOIR - PRIMARY SCHOOLS (a) "The Bing-Bang Gang" by Annette Kosseris; (b) Own Choice: 1st Victory College Speech Choir 92, 2nd Gympie South State School 891/2.
IMPROVISATION - 14 to 18 years: 1st Rohan Cain 87.
IMPROVISATION - 13 years and under: 1st Harper Hehir 91, 2nd Sarah Thomas 89.
MIME - 11 years and under Own Choice: 1st Lauren Cartwright 89. MIME - 14 to 18 years Own Choice: 1st Rohan Cain 91.
MIME - 12 and 13 years Own Choice: 1st Sarah Thomas 90, 2nd Harper Hehir 89.
CHARACTER RECITAL - 13 years and under Own Choice Costume optional: 1st Sarah Thomas 92, 2nd Harper Hehir 91, 3rd Lauren Cartwright 90.
VERSE SPEAKING - AUSTRALIAN AUTHOR - 10 and 11 years Own Choice. (Not Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Lauren Cartwright 92, 2nd Emily Morgan 89, 3rd Jacquelyn Pekar 88.
Item 319 : PREPARED PROSE READING - 9 years and under Own Choice: 1st Florence Penny 92, 2nd Brock Morgan 91. Highly Commended Martha Taunton-Burnet.
VERSE SPEAKING - GIRLS & BOYS - 12 and 13 years "Snake" by Ian Mudie: 1st Sarah Thomas 90. VERSE SPEAKING - AUSTRALIAN AUTHOR - 8 and 9 years Own Choice. (Not Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Brock Morgan 85.
PREPARED PROSE READING - 14 to 18 years Own Choice: 1st Darcy Cartwright 91, 2nd Rohan Cain 90, 3rd Indiana Hehir 87.
PREPARED PROSE READING - 10 and 11 years Own Choice: 1st Lauren Cartwright 92, 2nd Claire Morgan 91, 3rd Emily Morgan 90. Highly Commended Phoebe Penny 891/2, Harriet Taunton-Burnet 89.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON
VOCAL
Prospectors' Hall
Adjudicator Dr Daniel Jess
SONG BY AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER - 9 and 10 years Own Choice - excluding popular composition: 1st Madeleine Suttie 92, 2nd Mijili Pearson 90.
SONG BY AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER - 13 and 14 years Own Choice - excluding popular composition: 1st Paris Petersen 88.
FOLK SONG - 13 and 14 years Vocal Section. Own Choice: 1st Rose Cann 87.
SACRED SOLO - 15 to 18 years Own Choice: 1st Mary Allen 93, 2nd Olivia Zischke 90, 3rd Aislin Gosden 89.
ART SONG of Any Nationality - 16 to 18 years Own Choice Any Art Song e.g. Quilter, Vaughan Williams, Britten, Head, Ireland, Gurney: 1st Mary Allen 90.
VOCAL SOLO Own Choice - excluding Music Theatre or Sacred Solo: 1st Katherine Gage 90.
THURSDAY EVENING
VOCAL
Heritage Theatre
Adjudicator Dr Daniel Jess
SELECTION FROM MUSICAL COMEDY, MUSIC THEATRE OR WALT DISNEY - 8 years and under Own Choice. Must be a character song: 1st Molly Spurway 89.
SELECTION FROM MUSICAL COMEDY, MUSIC THEATRE OR WALT DISNEY - 9 and 10 years Own Choice. Must be a character song: 1st Madeleine Suttie 92, 2nd Grace Burroughs 90, 3rd Martha Taunton-Burnet 89. Highly Commended Mijili Pearson 88.
VOCAL SOLO - SACRED SOLO Own Choice: 1st Katherine Gage 89.
SELECTION FROM MUSICAL COMEDY, MUSIC THEATRE OR WALT DISNEY - 13 and 14 years Own Choice. Must be a character song: 1st Ella Frampton 91, 2nd Harriet Smith 90, 3rd Rose Cann 891/2. Highly Commended Isabella Zischke 89, Highly Commended Paris Petersen 88.
SELECTION FROM MUSICAL COMEDY, MUSIC THEATRE OR WALT DISNEY - 15 to 18 years Own Choice. Must be a character song: 1st Mary Allen 901/2, 2nd tied Jacob Waltisbuhl and Olivia Zischke 90, 3rd Casey Joe Armstrong 891/2. Highly Commended Prudence Manthey 89, Aislin Gosden 88.
VOCAL SOLO Own Choice - Selection from Music Theatre Costume Optional: 1st Katherine Gage 90.
THURSDAY EVENING
SPEECH & DRAMA
Fossickers' Room
Adjudicator: Trena-Jane Reisenleiter-Rowlands
VERSE SPEAKING - 10 and 11 years Own Choice. (Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Emily Morgan 91, 2nd Lauren Cartwright 901/2, 3rd Phoebe Penny 90. Highly Commended Claire Morgan 89, Jacquelyn Pekar 88.
VERSE SPEAKING - AUSTRALIAN AUTHOR -14 to 18 years Own Choice. (Not Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Darcy Cartwright 94, 2nd Indiana Hehir 93, 3rd Rohan Cain 91.
VERSE SPEAKING - AUSTRALIAN AUTHOR - 12 and 13 years Own Choice. (Not Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Sarah Thomas 91, 2nd Harper Hehir 90.
BIBLE READING - 14 to 18 years Mark Chapter 14 Vs. 3-9 inclusive: 1st Rohan Cain 91, 2nd Darcy Cartwright 90, 3rd Indiana Hehir 89. Highly Commended Jessica McGee 87, Mikaela Mountfort 87.
PREPARED PROSE READING - 12 and 13 years Own Choice: 1st Sarah Thomas 91.
VERSE SPEAKING - 14 to 18 years Own Choice. (Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Darcy Cartwright 93, 2nd Rohan Cain 92, 3rd Indiana Hehir 91.
BIBLE READING - 12 and 13 years Mark Chapter 1 Vs. 1-5 inclusive: 1st Harper Hehir 91, 2nd Sarah Thomas 90.
VERSE SPEAKING - GIRLS & BOYS - 14 to 18 years "Death of a Whale" by John Blight: 1st tied Darcy Cartwright and Rohan Cain 90, 2nd Indiana Hehir 89.
MORE RESULTS NEXT WEEK