Gympie eisteddfod competitors put in fine performances

IN FINE VOICE: Cooloola Christian College's primary school choir at the Gympie and District Eisteddfod (from left) Summer Lipke, Emily Monk, Summer Robbins, Abigail Roberts, Bethany Herrington and Aiden Marrington.

2017 Gympie and District Eisteddfod results.

WEDNESDAY EVENING

PIANO

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Helen Little

PIANO SOLO - 11 and 12 years Own Choice - Modern Pianoforte Style: 1st Zac Brauer 88, 2nd tied Hannah Johnston and Florence Miller-Metzner 86, 3rd tied Georgia Schravemade and Paige Kelleher 85. Highly Commended Dilhan Garrahy 83, Harriet Taunton-Burnet 83 marks.

PREPARED PIANO ACCOMPANIMENT (SOLOIST MAY BE AN ADULT) - 15 to 18 years Own Choice: 1st Liam Brauer 88.

PIANO SOLO - 12 and 13 years Own Choice - Australian Composer - excluding popular composition: 1st Hannah Johnston 85, 2nd Lonni Miller-Metzner 83.

PIANO SOLO - 15 to 18 years Own Choice - Modern Pianoforte Style: 1st Liam Brauer 89. PIANO SOLO - 13 and 14 years Own Choice - Modern Pianoforte Style: 1st Lonni Miller-Metzner 88, 2nd Cameron Jones 84.

PIANO SOLO - 14 and 15 years Own Choice - not Modern Pianoforte Style: 1st Liam Brauer 88, 2nd Simon Pintilie 87. PIANO SOLO - 15 to 18 years Own Choice - Any popular composition e.g selections from musicals or films: 1st Simon Pintilie 88, 2nd Liam Brauer 87.

PIANO SOLO - 12 and 13 years Own Choice - not Modern Pianoforte Style: 1st Lonni Miller-Metzner 86, 2nd Hannah Johnston 84.

PREPARED PIANO ACCOMPANIMENT (SOLOIST MAY BE AN ADULT) - 14 years and under Own Choice: 1st Hadassah Covert 86.

PIANO SOLO - 14 and 15 years Own Choice - Australian Composer - excluding popular composition: 1st Liam Brauer 90. PIANO /DUET - 14 years and under Own Choice: 1st Hannah Johnston and Sarah Thomas 86, 2nd Florence Miller-Metzner and Lonni Miller-Metzner 85.

PIANO SOLO - 12 to 14 years Own Choice - Any popular composition e.g selections from musicals or films: 1st Hannah Johnston 87, 2nd Cameron Jones 86, 3rd Lonni Miller-Metzner 85.

THURSDAY MORNING

VOCAL

Prospectors' Hall

Adjudicator Dr Daniel Jess

CHORAL CONTEST - PRIMARY SCHOOLS WITH 150 PUPILS OR LESS (a) "The Hour that I Like Best" - by Dan Walker - unison; (b) Own Choice - Unison or Part Singing: 1st Rainbow Beach State School 85, 2nd Two Mile State School Choir 84, 3rd Widgee State School Choir 82. Highly Commended Dagun State School 78.

CHORAL CONTEST - PRIMARY SCHOOLS - Open - (a) "Do I Hear You Gossiping?" by Greg Gilpin Two (2) Parts; (b) Own Choice- Unison or Part Singing: 1st Kawungan State School Senior Choir 911/2,2nd Gympie South State School 91, 3rd Xavier Catholic College Junior Choir 901/2. Highly Commended Tin Can Bay State School Choir 78. CHORAL CONTEST - PRIMARY SCHOOLS - Open - Entertaining Choral Piece - Costume Optional - Own Choice: 1st Kawungan State School Senior Choir 92, 2nd Xavier Catholic College Junior Choir 91, 3rd Gympie South State School 90, Highly Commended Chatsworth State School Choir 89.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

SPEECH & DRAMA

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Trena-Jane Reisenleiter-Rowlands

VERSE SPEAKING CHOIR - PRIMARY SCHOOLS (a) "The Bing-Bang Gang" by Annette Kosseris; (b) Own Choice: 1st Victory College Speech Choir 92, 2nd Gympie South State School 891/2.

IMPROVISATION - 14 to 18 years: 1st Rohan Cain 87.

IMPROVISATION - 13 years and under: 1st Harper Hehir 91, 2nd Sarah Thomas 89.

MIME - 11 years and under Own Choice: 1st Lauren Cartwright 89. MIME - 14 to 18 years Own Choice: 1st Rohan Cain 91.

MIME - 12 and 13 years Own Choice: 1st Sarah Thomas 90, 2nd Harper Hehir 89.

CHARACTER RECITAL - 13 years and under Own Choice Costume optional: 1st Sarah Thomas 92, 2nd Harper Hehir 91, 3rd Lauren Cartwright 90.

VERSE SPEAKING - AUSTRALIAN AUTHOR - 10 and 11 years Own Choice. (Not Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Lauren Cartwright 92, 2nd Emily Morgan 89, 3rd Jacquelyn Pekar 88.

Item 319 : PREPARED PROSE READING - 9 years and under Own Choice: 1st Florence Penny 92, 2nd Brock Morgan 91. Highly Commended Martha Taunton-Burnet.

VERSE SPEAKING - GIRLS & BOYS - 12 and 13 years "Snake" by Ian Mudie: 1st Sarah Thomas 90. VERSE SPEAKING - AUSTRALIAN AUTHOR - 8 and 9 years Own Choice. (Not Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Brock Morgan 85.

PREPARED PROSE READING - 14 to 18 years Own Choice: 1st Darcy Cartwright 91, 2nd Rohan Cain 90, 3rd Indiana Hehir 87.

PREPARED PROSE READING - 10 and 11 years Own Choice: 1st Lauren Cartwright 92, 2nd Claire Morgan 91, 3rd Emily Morgan 90. Highly Commended Phoebe Penny 891/2, Harriet Taunton-Burnet 89.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

VOCAL

Prospectors' Hall

Adjudicator Dr Daniel Jess

SONG BY AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER - 9 and 10 years Own Choice - excluding popular composition: 1st Madeleine Suttie 92, 2nd Mijili Pearson 90.

SONG BY AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER - 13 and 14 years Own Choice - excluding popular composition: 1st Paris Petersen 88.

FOLK SONG - 13 and 14 years Vocal Section. Own Choice: 1st Rose Cann 87.

SACRED SOLO - 15 to 18 years Own Choice: 1st Mary Allen 93, 2nd Olivia Zischke 90, 3rd Aislin Gosden 89.

ART SONG of Any Nationality - 16 to 18 years Own Choice Any Art Song e.g. Quilter, Vaughan Williams, Britten, Head, Ireland, Gurney: 1st Mary Allen 90.

VOCAL SOLO Own Choice - excluding Music Theatre or Sacred Solo: 1st Katherine Gage 90.

THURSDAY EVENING

VOCAL

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Dr Daniel Jess

SELECTION FROM MUSICAL COMEDY, MUSIC THEATRE OR WALT DISNEY - 8 years and under Own Choice. Must be a character song: 1st Molly Spurway 89.

SELECTION FROM MUSICAL COMEDY, MUSIC THEATRE OR WALT DISNEY - 9 and 10 years Own Choice. Must be a character song: 1st Madeleine Suttie 92, 2nd Grace Burroughs 90, 3rd Martha Taunton-Burnet 89. Highly Commended Mijili Pearson 88.

VOCAL SOLO - SACRED SOLO Own Choice: 1st Katherine Gage 89.

SELECTION FROM MUSICAL COMEDY, MUSIC THEATRE OR WALT DISNEY - 13 and 14 years Own Choice. Must be a character song: 1st Ella Frampton 91, 2nd Harriet Smith 90, 3rd Rose Cann 891/2. Highly Commended Isabella Zischke 89, Highly Commended Paris Petersen 88.

SELECTION FROM MUSICAL COMEDY, MUSIC THEATRE OR WALT DISNEY - 15 to 18 years Own Choice. Must be a character song: 1st Mary Allen 901/2, 2nd tied Jacob Waltisbuhl and Olivia Zischke 90, 3rd Casey Joe Armstrong 891/2. Highly Commended Prudence Manthey 89, Aislin Gosden 88.

VOCAL SOLO Own Choice - Selection from Music Theatre Costume Optional: 1st Katherine Gage 90.

THURSDAY EVENING

SPEECH & DRAMA

Fossickers' Room

Adjudicator: Trena-Jane Reisenleiter-Rowlands

VERSE SPEAKING - 10 and 11 years Own Choice. (Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Emily Morgan 91, 2nd Lauren Cartwright 901/2, 3rd Phoebe Penny 90. Highly Commended Claire Morgan 89, Jacquelyn Pekar 88.

VERSE SPEAKING - AUSTRALIAN AUTHOR -14 to 18 years Own Choice. (Not Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Darcy Cartwright 94, 2nd Indiana Hehir 93, 3rd Rohan Cain 91.

VERSE SPEAKING - AUSTRALIAN AUTHOR - 12 and 13 years Own Choice. (Not Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Sarah Thomas 91, 2nd Harper Hehir 90.

BIBLE READING - 14 to 18 years Mark Chapter 14 Vs. 3-9 inclusive: 1st Rohan Cain 91, 2nd Darcy Cartwright 90, 3rd Indiana Hehir 89. Highly Commended Jessica McGee 87, Mikaela Mountfort 87.

PREPARED PROSE READING - 12 and 13 years Own Choice: 1st Sarah Thomas 91.

VERSE SPEAKING - 14 to 18 years Own Choice. (Humorous or Light Verse): 1st Darcy Cartwright 93, 2nd Rohan Cain 92, 3rd Indiana Hehir 91.

BIBLE READING - 12 and 13 years Mark Chapter 1 Vs. 1-5 inclusive: 1st Harper Hehir 91, 2nd Sarah Thomas 90.

VERSE SPEAKING - GIRLS & BOYS - 14 to 18 years "Death of a Whale" by John Blight: 1st tied Darcy Cartwright and Rohan Cain 90, 2nd Indiana Hehir 89.

