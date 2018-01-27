Menu
Gympie eight ball star shines at Australian junior titles

HIGH FLYER: Gympie eight ball star Costis Willmott finished first at the Australian championships as part of the Queensland team. Tom Daunt
Tom Daunt
EIGHT BALL: Gympie eight ball star Costis Willmott has cemented his place as one of Australia's rising stars.

The 17-year-old, as part of the Queensland team, took out the Australian Eight Ball Junior Championships earlier this month.

The tournament saw the best up-and-coming eight ball talent in the country converge on Adelaide to push for a place in the Australian team.

While Willmott missed out on wearing the green and gold by four frames, he said the experience of competing at a national level was invaluable.

Touted as one of the most naturally gifted players in the state, Willmott had to overcome pre-tournament nerves and a fear of flying.

Before making the trip to South Australia for the tournament, Willmott had not been on a plane. He said the experience was "Crazy.”

"It was a bit how's-it-going on the way down but it was fine on the way back,” he said.

After a tough semi-final against Victoria, Willmott's Queensland team smashed South Australia in the grand final 11-3.

He said it wasn't easy coping with the pressure of such a big match.

"It was the nerves and the pressure,” Willmott explained.

"Everything just gets to you.

"The nerves settled down a little bit when I started playing but they were still there.

The national titles were Willmott's last chance to represent Australia as a junior.

This year will see him compete in the senior ranks against more experienced players.

While he is relishing the opportunity to improve his game, he knows he has his work cut out if he wants to wear the maroon again.

"It is not realistic at the moment to make the Queensland men's team,” he said.

Gympie Eight Ball Association president Neil Turley agreed, saying the "road will be harder.”

"Belief is what he (Willmott) needs,” Turley said.

"We know he can do anything he wants.”

