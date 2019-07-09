Gympie DV offender grabbed and pinned victim by the throat

A Gympie man has been given a suspended jail term after he grabbed his victim by the throat.

A GYMPIE man has been given a suspended jail term after he grabbed his victim by the throat, pinned her to her bed and threatened to kill her.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to breaching an existing domestic violence protection order in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard a disturbance broke out at the victim's house on May 17, which ultimately led to the man's violence and threats.

The man was then locked out of the house and asked his children to let him back in.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said officers were able to ascertain there was no strangulation involved in the man's throat grab.

The man's solicitor confirmed his client was entering the guilty plea based on the version of events presented to the court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan jailed the man for four months, suspended wholly for 12 months, and recorded a conviction against him.