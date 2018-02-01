Gympie duo recognised for music service

STAR TURN: Zeta Burns and Ian Hands were both recognised for their service to country music.

STAR TURN: Zeta Burns and Ian Hands were both recognised for their service to country music. Renee Albrecht

A LIFETIME of service to the Australian country music industry has led to recognition for Glenwood duo Zeta Burns and Ian Guy Hands at the recent Tamworth Country Music Festival.

One of Australia's foremost country music historians and literary pioneers, Mr Hands was awarded the Eric Watson Literary award for his extensive writings on early country music stars.

In a writing career that dates back to the 1960s, it was his own experiences of growing up in the bush that led him to focus on documenting country music.

"It's just a spare-time job,” he said humbly.

Zeta Burns has dedicated almost 90 years to her craft.

Recognised as one of Australia's first female country music stars, Ms Burns first picked up a guitar as a 15-year-old in 1943.

She owned her first guitar two year's later.

Apart from a small hiatus from the industry in 1952, she has rarely had one out of her hands since.

Ms Burns was admitted to the Australian Country Music Hall of Honour last month, joining the likes of John Williamson, Graeme Connors and the Webb Brothers.

She started touring with Mr Hands in 1985 and has released six records with the Queensland Country Smile label.