Gympie duo makes a play for Queensland team

Hockey: Two Gympie hockey players will do the region proud as they take on the best from around the state for a spot in the Queensland under-15s team.

With only 30 selected from the squad of 45, the competition will be fierce and despite the tough playing conditions in the heat, Grace Dixon and Jess Wilcox are confident in their skills.

"It has been a really good season and lots of training to get to here,” Wilcox said.

"We have a really great team and it was really good going away and to get to a level where we can now represent the state.”

This is the first time these two 14-year-olds will try out for a place in the Queensland team.

"I am glad that Grace is coming away with me. A couple of years ago we got selected into the Wide Bay team together,” Dixon said.

"It is good to get to this level now. I am just going in with an open mind, just turn up and seeing what happens.”

The playing conditions might scare a few but Dixon said she will be doing a bit of extra training to make sure she is well prepared.

"Some of the days in winter here in Gympie feels like you are playing in summer,” she said.

"I am going to do a lot more fitness and go for runs and come out here (Gympie Hockey Club) to just get my fitness to a good level. Just so I feel the heat when coming into summer.

With experience playing in the Cooloola Heat women's side for the duo, Dixon hopes this will give them an edge.

"I feel that I have improved so much by just playing tough hard hockey and it has obviously paid off,” she said.

"The toughest thing for Jess and I was playing in the semi-finals it was really tough. But it showed us what level you need to be up there will the better teams in the Sunshine Coast.

"It also showed us what we need to work on. Some of the ladies have represented Australia and it is really inspiring watching them play hockey and seeing what they can do with a hockey stick.”

Wilcox and Dixon will try out for a spot in the Queensland under-15s in Brisbane on January 27.