Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bonnick Road Waste Management Facility. Photo: Contributed
The Bonnick Road Waste Management Facility. Photo: Contributed
News

Gympie dump fee hikes leave ratepayers red-faced

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
24th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RECENTLY announced price hikes to Gympie region dump fees which are expected to be imposed by Gympie Regional Council from next month has drawn widespread criticism online.

A car load of rubbish (or 240L-worth) is expected to go from $5.50 to $7 per trip, one of several changes tipped to take effect in the new financial year.

READ MORE: Get ready to pay more at the tip, Gympie

Gympie Dump.
Gympie Dump.

The new fees are expected to be approved by the council at this week’s general meeting as part of its planning for the 2020-21 budget.

The news didn’t sit well with Gympie Times readers:

Betty Steinhardt: Tip fees are way too high now if council raise the fees then expect to find rubbish dumped in rural locations with council having to clean up! Not a good idea!

Tracey Hooper: We need tip vouchers like the majority of other councils have. We have just about the highest rates in QLD and very little to show for it.

Kylie Graham: It’s crazy to do this! Make it free, recycle green waste to make mulch which people will then happily purchase! Recycle as much as you can, like iron, timber, furniture etc.

Karen Smith: No they could stop the $1400 pay rise for the councillors instead we pay (too) much for the dump now and get nothing back at least Brisbane and Mackay get some free trips a year.

Pam Franz: Increasing the cost of something does not always return the expected increase in income – just means people do other things to get around it.

Joey Moody went as far as to tag Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig in the post, hoping he would see the “Gympie public’s opinion” and suggesting tip vouchers were “a great idea for ratepayers”.

dump fees gympie council gympie news gympie ratepayers gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Times ‘vital’, the eyes, ears and voice of region

        premium_icon Gympie Times ‘vital’, the eyes, ears and voice of region

        News Former mayor says first contact was to promote Olympia Theatre and later Scottish Drive-in, paper was vital to success of his business

        Bernie’s short 60 years of shared Gympie history

        premium_icon Bernie’s short 60 years of shared Gympie history

        News BERNIE Short has been reading The Gympie Times since he moved to the region at...

        Car tumbles ‘up to 20 metres’ after Gympie region crash

        premium_icon Car tumbles ‘up to 20 metres’ after Gympie region crash

        News Paramedics are tackling the tough task of freeing the driver from the wreckage.

        Neighbours witness sickening attack on woman in front lawn

        premium_icon Neighbours witness sickening attack on woman in front lawn

        News Woman ‘cut to the bone’ and beaten in front yard as partner goes on sickening...