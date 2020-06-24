Gympie dump fee hikes leave ratepayers red-faced

RECENTLY announced price hikes to Gympie region dump fees which are expected to be imposed by Gympie Regional Council from next month has drawn widespread criticism online.

A car load of rubbish (or 240L-worth) is expected to go from $5.50 to $7 per trip, one of several changes tipped to take effect in the new financial year.

Gympie Dump.

The new fees are expected to be approved by the council at this week’s general meeting as part of its planning for the 2020-21 budget.

The news didn’t sit well with Gympie Times readers:

Betty Steinhardt: Tip fees are way too high now if council raise the fees then expect to find rubbish dumped in rural locations with council having to clean up! Not a good idea!

Tracey Hooper: We need tip vouchers like the majority of other councils have. We have just about the highest rates in QLD and very little to show for it.

Kylie Graham: It’s crazy to do this! Make it free, recycle green waste to make mulch which people will then happily purchase! Recycle as much as you can, like iron, timber, furniture etc.

Karen Smith: No they could stop the $1400 pay rise for the councillors instead we pay (too) much for the dump now and get nothing back at least Brisbane and Mackay get some free trips a year.

Pam Franz: Increasing the cost of something does not always return the expected increase in income – just means people do other things to get around it.

Joey Moody went as far as to tag Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig in the post, hoping he would see the “Gympie public’s opinion” and suggesting tip vouchers were “a great idea for ratepayers”.