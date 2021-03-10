Gympie druggie pulls knife in front of cops

‘He doesn’t seem to give a toss about court orders’: 24yo racks up seven fresh charges.

A 24-year-old Gympie man is “in trouble” after he racked up seven charges while disqualified and on a community service order.

Zackaria Dallas Packer pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing marijuana, disqualified driving, failing to provide ID and having a glass pipe, an extendable baton and knife.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court police were called to a disturbance on December 14 at a Gympie unit where Packer was living.

When they arrived, they spotted an extendable baton on the couch in clear view, which Packer said was his brother’s.

“Police entered the bedroom to talk to the female … they observed a water pipe and reminiscence of cannabis in the white bowl on the floor,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“The defendant stated ‘that‘s mine not hers, she’s pregnant she doesn’t smoke’ and those items were seized.”

At 6pm on January 9, police saw Packer drive his Hyundai while disqualified, the court heard.

It heard Packer had only completed 14 of 240 hours community service and failed to attend 11 times.

Sgt Campbell said after Packer failed to provide his identification, police caught him with marijuana again on January 18.

This time, he was carrying 58 grams of the drug, and while being arrested by police, handed his partner a black folding knife.

Packer pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Packer was “in trouble” and “didn’t seem to give a toss about court orders”.

Solicitor Chris Anderson couldn’t deny Packer’s behaviour and said his “chaotic lifestyle choices”, specifically drug use, were an issue for him.

Packer was sentenced to 14 days jail, suspended for nine months.

He was also fined $500 for disqualified driving, and banned from getting behind the wheel for two years.