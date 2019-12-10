Gympie drug dealer records his own confession

'BORDERLINE': Daniel Anthony Wakelin is driven from Gympie District Court after a judge described the decision not to jail him as "borderline."

A GYMPIE Region man’s drug dealing appeared to have been only at a low-level of commerciality except for one recorded statement, a District Court judge said in Gympie on Friday.

In that statement, Daniel Anthony Wakelin admitted he had “moved $3000 worth of sh--.”

“It is not known what the drug was, perhaps fortunately for you,” Judge Gary Long said, in his sentencing remarks.

He warned Wakelin he was close to serving actual prison time, after the court considered some previous relevant convictions.

It was “borderline,” he said..

Wakelin had pleaded guilty to five counts of supplying amphetamine-related drugs and four of supplying marijuana and possessing items used in the commission of a drug crime, all between August 8 and December 16 last year.

Wakelin also pleaded guilty to less serious charges of possessing drug utensils, including drug pipes, on December 16.

The judge said although there was some “indicia of commerciality” in Wakelin’s offences, it generally appeared to be relatively low key.

The offences related to Wakelin’s own use of drugs and that of his associates at the time.

There was evidence of supply of 1.5g of meth amphetamine in one case and another case of supply of half-a-gram of the same drug, as well as 28g of marijuana.

Judge Long noted “some prior history” of drug possession and a 2016 sentence of two months jail, suspended for 12 months, with probation, for breaching a court order.

Wakelin had also been fined $750 for drug and implement possession at about that time.

Comparable cases indicated a necessity to impose terms of imprisonment, especially in light of Wakelin’s amphetamine involvement.

The court needed “to send a message about the undesirability of dealing in methamphetamine.”

“The court is well aware on a day-to-day basis of the pernicious effects of that drug and the extensive effects it has in the community,” Judge Long said.

Although Wakelin had come close to actual imprisonment, a good reference from his employer, Wakelin’s involvement with Drug Arm and the clean results of a recent drug test went in his favour.

He told Wakelin he was being provided with a significant opportunity.

“You can expect to be supervised while under parole, possibly including random drug testing.”

He sentenced Wakelin to 18 months’ jail, with immediate parole.