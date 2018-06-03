Gympie droughtrunner: even the dead roos are disappearing

Two years ago on a trip out west to deliver drought aid, Rainbow Beach droughtrunner Tony Stewart saw 20,000 dead kangaroos. This trip he only saw 100.

I HAVE been rather outspoken lately on social media, but if anyone has been out to Western Queensland and northern New South Wales lately they would understand why.

Governments continue to do very little to alleviate the hardship families are facing on the land, still money continues to go to overseas aid, rather than to our own backyard.

Most drought aid is coming from volunteer organisations.

A lot of farmers (graziers) are in dire straits as the five to six year drought shows no sign of abating.

Rainfall in February was welcome especially to fill dams and tanks but that is virtually all it did as weeks of 40 degree temperatures followed, burning off any germination as no follow up rains arrived.

All that major media outlets reported was floods around Winton where they received 12 inches, but Queensland is about five times the size of Victoria and most normal people would not understand that. Many believe the drought is over.

After taking another load of food stuffs to Longreach last week I can assure you that conditions in many areas are extremely serious and no amount of rain will fix that until at least November.

Any big rain now, with the cold weather will only grow herbage and have a detrimental effect on stock that are in poor condition if you can find any.

At one stage of the trip I only saw three horses in a distance of just on 200km and that was between Longreach and Blackall.

Where I saw 20,000 dead roos two years ago I only saw about 100 this trip.

From the coast to Mitchell the country has enjoyed a good season, but from there it deteriorates quickly.

Many properties are now completely destocked, with some families walking off to seek employment, hopefully in the mines as there are not many alternatives.

Mental health workers are flat out trying to help those suffering depression, as well as delivering food parcels to those in need.

When you have no grass, no stock, no money, no help, where do you go?

If anyone can help with donations whether in food parcels or through the Bank of Queensland, they would be gratefully received and receipted.

For food donations, please contact below phone number 0408 767 930.

Cartage of goods including food and fooder could also be arranged.

Thank you.

TONY STEWART,

RAINBOW BEACH

ACC: BANK OF QLD, GYMPIE, BSB 124047 A/C 22599186. A/C RAINBOW BEACH DROUGHTRUNNERS

MYSTERY OVER SEX EDUCATION

RICHARD Bruinsma's article: Mystery over sex education syllabus at local schools (Sunshine Valley Gazette, May 16) reiterates community concerns over the impact of government policy trends to alter the mindset of children as young as five, for use in local schools, concerning gender classification.

It is social engineering into the realms of the bedrooms of all Australian households, to keep pace with global trends.

If this is sex-education in the third millennium, then woe betide these little ones when they reach the age of understanding about how men and women are classified, apart from their own concepts and roleslearnt at home.

How confused are we, let alone those so young, impressionable and open to all kinds of new ideas accepted as gospel.

This modus operandi to change our way of thinking over something which, for thousands of years, has been a two horse race, now introduces terms which children and their parents may not comprehend, accept or be able to explain on face value.

Surely this should not be the place of governments to impose this syllabus on schools to promote such terms which classify minorities as: 'bisexual, genderqueer and intersex.'

It can lead to discrimination and confusion on a mass scale, let alone for children who know only their own home status terms. What do these classifications really mean?

Queensland Labor has approved such teachings.

The " Gingerbread Person” throws out the baby with the bathwater and starts a whole new way of gender identification and expression, to appease the few who are offended by the natural division and classification of the sexes, as it has been since Adam and Eve. It is a bridge too far.

E. Rowe,

Marcoola

GYMPIE RSL SUPPORTS WOMEN IN BUSINESS

AN ARTICLE in The Gympie Times on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 raised concerns that the women members of the Gympie RSL Club were not standing up for nomination.

The Gympie RSL Club is proud to be not only an advocate, but a community leader of the inclusion and promotion of women in business.

The club has had female board members in the past and currently has serving female board members who bring a wealth of skills and business experience to the management committee.

Gympie RSL Club has been a long-time supporter of women in business and in particular inclusion on to the board of directors and more recently, the appointment to the position of acting general manager.

The club is holding its annual general meeting on Sunday, June 10, and unfortunately the nominations have already closed as of 5pm Sunday, May 27, 2018.

The current management committee asks that all nominees for roles that are vacant are supported by members.

The unified vision going forward and the new era of co-operation between both the club and sub branch will be the foundation for stronger community and welfare support in the region.

Glen Shepherd,

Chairman Gympie RSL Club

1958 Gympie High reunion

I'D LIKE to draw your attention to the coming reunion of the 1953-1958 Gympie High School cohort.

A group of 1958 former students have planned a day at their alma mater on Friday, September 21, the last day of school term three.

1958 class members, including GHS P&C life member Marj Leitch, have been liaising with the principal Anthony Lanskey, and Head of Science & Agriculture Sally Bekker, to produce an interesting program for members.

The program comprises presentation by the principal, a visit to the agriculture section and tour of other newer facilities and library archives with Mr Lanskey and lunch provided by the the canteen adjacent to the quadrangle where the past students used to parade.

In 1955, this group was in 'Form III', their third year at the Gympie High and Intermediate School, and first year of high schooling, when the handsome former school was burnt down in May of that year.

The group is currently contacting fellow members and are interested in hearing from former classmates who would like to join them.

They are invited to contact Marj Leitch on (07) 54 821 081 or Jeff Shepherd at shepje@iinet.net.au

Attached on a single sheet are three scanned photos of 1953-58 class members from the 1987 GHS 75th anniversary celebrations.

The top one shows some of the 1958 class group with two of their teachers; the middle shows several members of the class including Marj Leitch second from the left, and the bottom one several of the class with their 1958 science teacher, (1953 GHS school captain), Ian Head.

Jeff Shepherd,

Aspley

Bizarre 'breast' feeding

I'VE NO doubt the reaction of most people to the news item, Girl, 5, stillbreastfed, (1/6) might have been, "How bizarre!” But feeding a human child with human breast milk is not bizarre at all.

It's a natural thing to do.

What truly is bizarre, and unnatural, is our practice of breast feeding from mother cows. Just because we purchase their breast milk in cartons, it doesn't alter the fact that we are nursing from a cow.

Do any other animals on the planet suckle from a totally different species?

Of course not. Do any others continue to suckle when they're adults? Of course not.

If you saw someone in a paddock drinking cows milk the natural way - scrambling underneath a cow, grabbing her udder and sucking - I'm sure you'd very quickly recognise how bizarre and abnormal this practice is.

Jenny Moxham,

Monbulk, Victoria

Don't put the horse before the cart

DID I hear Melbourne's Lord Mayor Sally Capp mentioning 'common sense' when campaigning for her new position?

If so, will Sally Capp please reverse the Robert Doyle-led MCC's decision to end Melbourne's much loved (and historically, educationally, and culturally, important) horses and carriages on the streets of Melbourne's CBD and inner city areas?

My family has a long history of horse and carts/carriages involvement: my maternal grandfather Harry Swift (according to my late 94 year old Auntie Joy) was one of the last 'six-in-hand' Cobb & Co Coach drivers; my paternal great, grandfather was killed in a horse and cart accident at Frankston; and my paternal grandmother Amy Kent's lineage goes back to an early 1800s convict John Kent (transported for knocking off a horse and cart in England) whose great, great, great grandson George Kent, started up Kent Removals Aust. early last century with - a horse and cart.

The heavily, politically correct afflicted/ingrained Melbourne City Council has naïvely, fallen victim to protesting animal welfare nutters' baseless, claims of animal cruelty and who are so very loopy, they become hysterical over honeymooners' activities disturbing the bed mite's habitat.

Howard Hutchins

Chirnside Park, Victoria