Gympie drivers to get free refresher course

BRUSH UP: Craig Whittaker, road safety officer for the Department of Transport and Main Roads, and Glen Jocumsen, Roadcraft operations manager, who will present at a Road Rules refresher coarse on May 13, with Glenn Williams from Gympie Lions Club.

DO YOU think you're a good driver?

Chances are, you're not as good as you think.

Roadcraft senior educator Bruce "Woody” Woodstock said on average only 25 per cent of participants at Roadcraft Gympie correctly answered a four-question examination.

That means, on average, 75 per cent of drivers on the roads are driving with incomplete road rules knowledge, or potentially dangerous driving habits.

The Lions Club of Gympie is trying to change this and is offering a free road rules refresher course on May 13.

Lions member Glenn Williams said this free workshop is open to anyone: drivers, passengers, young and old.

"Anyone can come. Anyone holding a current drivers licence, including parents who are supervising learner and provisional licence holders, professional drivers, senior drivers and all road users interested in their safety on the roads,” Mr Williams said.

The course will have two sessions - 2pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 8.30pm.

It is hoped that people who might be working on the Monday, and will miss the afternoon session, can attend the evening course.

The workshop will be held in the Civic Centre in the Fossickers Room and presenters will include Craig Whittaker, Road Safety Officer for the southern region from the Department of Transport and Main Roads, and Glen Jocumsen, operations manager for Roadcraft Gympie. The course is designed to have an interactive element, where audience members can participate in discussions and ask questions.

Some of the Topics will include road safety, speed, distractions, general road rules, sharing the road, older drivers and a general question and answer session.

Anyone attending the workshop will also go into a draw to win a $490 gift voucher donated by Roadcraft.

The workshop is free is attend.