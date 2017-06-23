Gympie drivers ignore school zones: letter

Chris Watson Snr constable polices a Gympie school zone. A letter writer claims too many local drivers are breaking the rules and putting children in danger.

CONTRARY to most people's belief all school zones in Gympie end at 9.30am not 9am as an RACQ spokesperson said a while back in your newspaper, bar those that have all-day limits.

I am disappointed at the State Government who said there would be more cameras at school zones this year, I have yet to see any.

School Zone flashing lights installed at Two Mile State School, Bruce Highway north of Gympie. Tanya Easterby

For instance if they erected hidden cameras up at St Patrick's school, one facing towards Centro and one to Mary St Fiveways they would capture at least 20 cars per day and most of these would be after 9am.

I see this every day - people zooming through school zones whether they are blind to the time zones or that they are just ignorant.

Gympie State High School 40km zone is all day from 7.30am - 4.00pm. Students Jake Mills and Ky Bennett. Tanya Easterby

Now imagine if we had hidden cameras at all school zones as I have seen people speeding at other school areas.

I would also like to see a speed camera where Snap Fitness is, many times as I play with my best friends in the dog park I witness many trucks flying down that road both going north and coming from the south.

Also there should be one at the Wolvi school all year round especially to catch those who think it is okay to do 80km through the 60 zone especially for the gravel trucks.

Do not get me wrong I have been caught doing seven kms over the limit and paid the price for my lack of concentration and after paying a two hundred and $50 fine I am more diligent as I am sure many others would be after receiving a fine.

Werner Dinslage,

Wolvi.