Gympie drivers' expensive New Year celebrations

THE New Year's long weekend was expensive for three men in Gympie Magistrates Court.
Arthur William Ryan, 57, of Araluen, was fined $700 and disqualified for six months (with a work licence) for driving on December 30, with a blood alcohol of 0.131 per cent.
Service station operator Simranjit Singh, 27, was fined $100 (no conviction recorded) but will have to run his Gympie and Goomeri service stations without a licence, after registering 0.102 per cent at 1.15am New Year's Day.
Provisional licence holder, Jaden Rihanna Webster, 22, of Cooloola Cove was fined $300 and disqualified for three months for a 0.08 per cent reading on New Year's Eve in Hyne St.