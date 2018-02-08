Menu
Gympie drivers' expensive New Year celebrations

Court appearances have added to party celebrations for three New Year's Eve revellers
John Weekes
Arthur Gorrie
by

THE New Year's long weekend was expensive for three men in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Arthur William Ryan, 57, of Araluen, was fined $700 and disqualified for six months (with a work licence) for driving on December 30, with a blood alcohol of 0.131 per cent.

Service station operator Simranjit Singh, 27, was fined $100 (no conviction recorded) but will have to run his Gympie and Goomeri service stations without a licence, after registering 0.102 per cent at 1.15am New Year's Day.

Provisional licence holder, Jaden Rihanna Webster, 22, of Cooloola Cove was fined $300 and disqualified for three months for a 0.08 per cent reading on New Year's Eve in Hyne St.

Topics:  disqualified drink driving gympie court gympie crime new year's eve

Gympie Times
