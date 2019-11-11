Gympie drivers buck trend with cheaper fuel

Retailer competition has helped keep Gympie petrol prices down this past month.

THE State’s peak motoring body has revealed Gympie drivers basked in some of the cheapest petrol prices across Queensland last month.

RACQ’s October 2019 Fuel Price Report found average unleaded prices in Bundaberg and Gympie were as much as 13 cents per litre (cpl) less than Brisbane’s average, at 141.6cpl and 141.1cpl respectively.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said while high levels of local competition helped keep prices lower last month, they had risen, on average, by around 5cpl since September.

“Areas like Bundaberg and Gympie, where retailer rivalry is strong, fared better than the likes of Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Childers where competition is a little more limited and average prices were up between 145cpl and 148cpl,” Ms Smith said.

“As regional Queensland doesn’t operate on a price cycle, prices tend to stay flat but we suspect the recent rise was due to a supply restriction in the Asia-Pacific region a few weeks ago which drove up the Singapore petrol and diesel benchmark prices.

“In good news, it appears it’s now been rectified so we should see prices fall in November.”

Ms Smith said although the Club expected prices to trend downwards, drivers were warned not to become complacent.

“Wherever you are in Queensland and whatever you put in your tank, do your research before you fill up and make sure you’re rewarding retailers with the lowest prices,” she said.

“We’ve never had so much information available to us through price comparison apps and websites, so there really is no excuse for drivers not to be using them.

“All it takes just 30 seconds before you jump in the car, and it could save you in the long run.”

The Club’s October 2019 Fuel Price Report could be viewed on RACQ’s website.