Gympie drivers better off than those on the Sunshine Coast

IN THE MIDDLE? Gympie's petrol prices in 2017 were cheaper than the Sunshine Council, more expensive than Ipswich.

IN THE MIDDLE? Gympie's petrol prices in 2017 were cheaper than the Sunshine Council, more expensive than Ipswich. Thinkstock

GYMPIE region drivers were charged 2.5 cents a litre more than the cheapest cities for unleaded petrol last year, but they paid 3.5 cents a litre less than the most expensive.

Drivers on the Sunshine Coast were charged more for unleaded petrol (ULP) than anywhere else in south east Queensland, averaging up to six cents per litre (cpl) more than the cheapest city.

RACQ has released its Annual Fuel Price Report which found Sunshine Coast ULP prices averaged 133 cents per litre in 2017, with the most expensive average price in December when motorists were forced to pay 142.4cpl.

RACQ'S Renee Smith said on average Sunshine Coast drivers paid 3cpl more than Brisbane drivers, 3.5cpl than on the Gold Coast and 6.2cpl than in Ipswich.

"It's frustrating to see Sunshine Coast drivers not experiencing the same competitive prices as other areas,” Ms Smith said.

"There's no reason for the Sunshine Coast to be charged so much more. The region is subject to the same highs and lows of the petrol price cycle as the cities in south east Queensland.”

Ms Smith said motorists in nearby Gympie were charged on average 3.5cpl less than Sunshine Coast drivers.

"It's baffling for drivers to see that just up the road retailers were willing to drop their prices further,” she said.

"The only real way we see retailers on the Sunshine Coast charging a fair price is if motorists fill up at sites charging less. We have to realise it's only with people power that we can drive down prices.”

Currently ULP prices on the Sunshine Coast are in the most expensive phase of the cycle with the average 146.3cpl.

The average price of unleaded petrol (ULP) in Brisbane for 2017 was 130.0 cents per litre (cpl), 11.4 cpl higher than 2016. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the price of oil.

For the full report visit RACQ's website.