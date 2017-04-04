Gympie drivers are 'the worst' and a highway menace

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie.

IN RESPONSE to Erynne Baynes "lecture” (her words, The Gympie Times website) concerning traffic on a recent trip from Glenwood to Gympie, I offer some alternative thinking.

I don't know Ms Baynes, or how she drives, but I'd guess badly, ultra "safely”, but probably badly, if "seven four wheel drives and two small sedans” all found it necessary to overtake her at "ridiculous speeds”.

8.30AM: The Ethical Standards Command, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission, launches and investigation into the fatal shooting. Tessa Mapstone

While there will always be some it's pretty uncommon for people to be doing "ridiculous speeds” these days, especially nine drivers in a row.

Maybe Ms Baynes, in all her righteousness, was the problem?

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie. Tom Daunt

If the traffic ahead was disappearing into the distance, as it must have if nine vehicles could fit in front of her, and traffic was building up behind her I'd guess that Ms Baynes either has a speedo accuracy problem, wasn't sitting close to the limit, or is one of those really annoying road users who can't sit on a constant speed.

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie. Tom Daunt

The reason they all "sped” past her as soon as an overtaking lane became available could be because, unlike Ms Baynes, the other drivers were working together, trying to allow them all to get past the roadblock she was creating.

Ms Baynes may have had a laugh when she caught up with the others in Gympie but that's probably only because they encountered another like her, another inconsiderate road block being "safe” while causing hassles and frustration for all around them.

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie. Tom Daunt

We all have to work together, on the roads and in society in general.

I'm sure nobody cares if Ms Baynes and her ilk wish to take forever to get somewhere but they have no right to inconvenience everybody else with their lack of confidence, ineptitude, or plain self righteous ignorance.

While it would be nice if our roads had kept up with the growth in Queensland instead of the mining boom being wasted on middle class welfare even when authorities do something these days it's usually pretty ordinary.

Almost daily I'm stuck doing around 60kmh in the 80 zone that is the truly pathetic new southern entrance to Gympie, and it's usually "locals” being "safe” that cause the traffic queues.

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie. Tom Daunt

Sadly Gympie has some of the most twisting and least user friendly roads anywhere, and amongst the worst and least secure drivers too. Those drivers take their lack of ability from Gympie's maze on to the highway, often with total disregard for any others.

But to me it comes down to one basic thing which such drivers ignore. If the traffic in front is disappearing and traffic behind is building there's a pretty good chance the problem is in that vehicle, not with other drivers.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket.