27°
News

Gympie drivers are 'the worst' and a highway menace

Letter to the Editor from Dave Freeman | 4th Apr 2017 1:28 PM
A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie.
A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie. Tom Daunt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN RESPONSE to Erynne Baynes "lecture” (her words, The Gympie Times website) concerning traffic on a recent trip from Glenwood to Gympie, I offer some alternative thinking.

I don't know Ms Baynes, or how she drives, but I'd guess badly, ultra "safely”, but probably badly, if "seven four wheel drives and two small sedans” all found it necessary to overtake her at "ridiculous speeds”.

8.30AM: The Ethical Standards Command, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission, launches and investigation into the fatal shooting.
8.30AM: The Ethical Standards Command, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission, launches and investigation into the fatal shooting. Tessa Mapstone

While there will always be some it's pretty uncommon for people to be doing "ridiculous speeds” these days, especially nine drivers in a row.

Maybe Ms Baynes, in all her righteousness, was the problem?

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie.
A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie. Tom Daunt

If the traffic ahead was disappearing into the distance, as it must have if nine vehicles could fit in front of her, and traffic was building up behind her I'd guess that Ms Baynes either has a speedo accuracy problem, wasn't sitting close to the limit, or is one of those really annoying road users who can't sit on a constant speed.

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie.
A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie. Tom Daunt

The reason they all "sped” past her as soon as an overtaking lane became available could be because, unlike Ms Baynes, the other drivers were working together, trying to allow them all to get past the roadblock she was creating.

Ms Baynes may have had a laugh when she caught up with the others in Gympie but that's probably only because they encountered another like her, another inconsiderate road block being "safe” while causing hassles and frustration for all around them.

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie.
A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie. Tom Daunt

We all have to work together, on the roads and in society in general.

I'm sure nobody cares if Ms Baynes and her ilk wish to take forever to get somewhere but they have no right to inconvenience everybody else with their lack of confidence, ineptitude, or plain self righteous ignorance.

While it would be nice if our roads had kept up with the growth in Queensland instead of the mining boom being wasted on middle class welfare even when authorities do something these days it's usually pretty ordinary.

Almost daily I'm stuck doing around 60kmh in the 80 zone that is the truly pathetic new southern entrance to Gympie, and it's usually "locals” being "safe” that cause the traffic queues.

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie.
A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie. Tom Daunt

Sadly Gympie has some of the most twisting and least user friendly roads anywhere, and amongst the worst and least secure drivers too. Those drivers take their lack of ability from Gympie's maze on to the highway, often with total disregard for any others.　

But to me it comes down to one basic thing which such drivers ignore. If the traffic in front is disappearing and traffic behind is building there's a pretty good chance the problem is in that vehicle, not with other drivers.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bad drivers bruce highway letters to the editor opinion

'Hands off,' say Rainbow, Gympie voters on boundary plan

'Hands off,' say Rainbow, Gympie voters on boundary plan

Massive Cooloola Coast and Gympie rejection of electoral plans

'We dodged a bullet, didn't we?'

WIDGEE CREEK: James Thomas said the Widgee Creek on Jensen Rd flowed well over the bridge near his macadamia farm.

Farms spared storm damage

Busted asleep with a weapon on his lap

Gympie Magistrates Court House, Channon Street, Gympie. August 11, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

Napping with a weapon

Caught half naked and throwing cash

RUN AWAY: Neil Allan Lightfoot has received multiple suspended prison sentences and fined $1,300 for a list of drug offences by the Gympie Magistrates Court.

Caught half naked throwing cash

Local Partners

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

It's a long-awaited safety addition for our local schoolkids.

Setting a new date to save our Koalas

PEEK-A-BOO: Phoebe with her new joey, making this the fifth year she's raised a baby.

Gympie conservation groups are getting on board

Music for Lent concert heralds start of Easter week

PIPED MUSIC: St Peter's historic pipe organ will feature in Friday's Music for Lent.

Music for Lent in St Peter's Church on Friday, April 7

Funsters end the working week at Club 88

CLUBBING IT: Dalton Lavelle (left), Shane Cripps, Emily Canavan and James Logan among the crowd at Club 88 on Saturday night.

Out and about at Club 88

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary April 4-9

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy which had viewers wondering — Was a fine dining, AFL themed restaurant ever going to work?

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Funsters end the working week at Club 88

CLUBBING IT: Dalton Lavelle (left), Shane Cripps, Emily Canavan and James Logan among the crowd at Club 88 on Saturday night.

Out and about at Club 88

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

life really is meant 2 be this simple!

1 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 NOW ONLY...

Want the opportunity to live in peace and quiet away from the maddening crowd, completely off the grid and self-sufficient? Thinking weekender! Thinking of...

10 acres, just 2 cheap!

8 Cahill Road, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000!

Always wanted to move to the country and start up your whole new private country style self-sufficient getaway? Fantastic scenic 10 acres on offer here folks, be...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

TIMELESS BEAUTY IN MEDICAL PRECINCT

81 Channon Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 1 1 $299,000

It is rare that you get a property with this much to offer. If you're looking for the authentic Queenslander, look no further! If you're looking for the best...

URGENT SALE !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

CONTEMPORARY HOME TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Brooks Road, Canina 4570

House 4 2 4 $489,000

What a view! This property will tick all the boxes. Situated on a 1.36ha (3.36 acres) on a no through road with amazing views and just a short drive to Gympie CBD...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $445,000

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 "AUCTION"

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

THIS ONE&#39;S GOT IT ALL

21 Palmer Court, The Dawn 4570

House 3 2 6 $329,000

Retired farmers, green thumbs and families, this piece of paradise could be what you've been searching for. 1.5 acres (6390m2) of rich red soil in a quiet...

DEVELOPMENT SITE DEAL

11 Phoenix Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 $675,000

Perfectly positioned, flood free and with-in walking distance to schools, and sporting fields, this really is a hidden gem. The block is a gently sloping 3526m2.

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

High profile city developer faces uncertain business future

Mackay Grande Suites has gone into voluntary administration.

Businessman says banks on track to 'kill regional Australia'

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!