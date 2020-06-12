Menu
A Southside man has paid the price for driving without a seatbelt.
Gympie driver pays the price for dumb decision

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
12th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
POLICE have warned Gympie motorists to belt up for their own safety after a Southside man’s dumb decision behind the wheel cost him dearly this week.

The 50-year-old was “allegedly” observed by police driving on Exhibition Road on Tuesday without his seat belt on

The man was pulled over, and “allegedly had no exemption medical certificate, emergent reason or excuse for his behaviour”.

He was fined $400 and three demerit points.

“This is a timely reminder that drivers need to belt up for their own safety; the seat belt is there for a reason – to try and save your life, to reduce internal organ damage or to stop you going through the windscreen in the event of a crash,” a QPS spokeswoman said.

“As police, we see the impact of drivers not wearing seat belts in our day-to-day jobs when we go to crashes; the unnecessary injuries and loss of life.

“That is why we are reminding everyone to think before you drive and always belt up.”

