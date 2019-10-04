Gympie driver fined thousands after failed evasion

NO ESCAPE: A Gympie motorcyclist found he could run but not hide

A GYMPIE driver who fled frompolice found he could run but not hide, when police attended his home on April 21, Gympie Magistrates Court wastold yesterday.

The $6672.50 fine he receivedwas probably better than the alternative for his offence of evading police.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Thomas John Condon, 27, the mandatory minimum penalty for not stopping when required was a fine of 50 penalty units, at $133.45 each, or 50 days actual time served in jail, with no parole. The offence also carried a mandatory two-year licence disqualification, Mr Callaghan said. The court was told police had activated lights and sirens on April 21, after seeing Condon perform a wheel stand on a motorcycle in Channon St.

The court was told Condon did not have a motorcycle licence.

Police clocked him at 98km/h in the 60km/h zone and then accelerated along Stewart Tce after police activated lights andsirens. Police then discontinued their pursuit in line with safety requirements and found Condon at home, the court was told. Mr Callaghan ordered that no conviction be recorded.

Lower penalty for unpaid fines

A FORMER Northern Territory driver received a greatly reduced penalty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, after magistrate Chris Callaghan ruled he was not suspended for unpaid fines in Queensland. But Bryce Stuart Douglas Schmidt, 22, now of Gympie, had to agree he had lost the right to drive because of an unpaid fine in the Northern Territory. Mr Callaghan said the State Penalties Enforcement Registry did not have the power to suspend a licence for an unpaid NT penalty, saving Schmidt from a mandatory disqualification. Mr Callaghan fined Schmidt $250 for unlicensed driving.