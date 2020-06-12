Gympie driver cops tough lesson for minor vehicle mishap
A GYMPIE region man got a tough lesson in the form of a near-$150 fine when police pulled him over in the CBD this week.
The 52-year-old Scotchy Pocket man was stopped by a Gympie road policing unit officer on Mary St on June 7, when it was discovered his front light bar was not fitted to Australian standards.
“A copy of the standards was given to him for approved installation instructions and information,” a QPS spokeswoman said.
“The man was fined $133 for driving a vehicle with optional equipment that does not comply with vehicle standards.
“Police want to remind motorists of the standard requirements for a light vehicle.”
The spokeswoman passed on the following tips:
- The fitting of lamps and LED light bars are legal in Queensland.
- Up to four lamps may be fitted, a light bar is classified as one lamp as long as all the LED lights come on together and they are spaced equally/symmetrical when fitted.
- Lamps or light bars may be fitted to the roof of the vehicle as long as fitted to the front half of the vehicle.
- It is important that the placement of the light and associated brackets do not increase the risk of injury to pedestrians.
- The light bar must not be positioned on top of the bull bar or protrude past the bull bar or bumper and must not be above the height of the front bonnet obscuring the drivers view.
- The light must not be placed in a position where it causes glare or discomfort to the driver while driving, either directly or by reflection.
- The lamp must be wired through a switch that only allows the light bar to come on when the high beam light is turned on and goes off when the high beam light is turned off.