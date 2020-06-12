Gympie driver cops tough lesson for minor vehicle mishap

A Gympie region man copped a hefty fine for having his front light bar in the wrong position.

A Gympie region man copped a hefty fine for having his front light bar in the wrong position.

A GYMPIE region man got a tough lesson in the form of a near-$150 fine when police pulled him over in the CBD this week.

The 52-year-old Scotchy Pocket man was stopped by a Gympie road policing unit officer on Mary St on June 7, when it was discovered his front light bar was not fitted to Australian standards.

“A copy of the standards was given to him for approved installation instructions and information,” a QPS spokeswoman said.

“The man was fined $133 for driving a vehicle with optional equipment that does not comply with vehicle standards.

“Police want to remind motorists of the standard requirements for a light vehicle.”

The spokeswoman passed on the following tips: