Gympie driver cops nasty fine in failed rego transfer

GYMPIE Police are warning local drivers could be on the receiving end of some nasty fines if they don't make sure their car is registered to them.

Police Media reported a Southside woman had been slapped with a $213 fine last month for failing to transfer the registration of her new car within 14 days of buying it.

The woman was pulled over on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga on July 20, telling police she had bought her car from a friend a month before when registration checks showed it belonged to another person.

She reportedly told officers she did not have the funds at the time to transfer the ownership, while a certificate of safety also hadn't been completed for the vehicle.

"If the vehicle is registered at the time of purchase, then the seller is also required to complete a safety certificate,” the police statement said.

"This is required to be submitted with the application to transfer before it can be processed by Queensland Transport.

"The application can either be done manually or electronically through QT. It is the new owner's responsibility to have the vehicle transferred into his (or) her name within the required timeframe (14 days).

"If the new owner fails to transfer the registration within the time frame, it is important that the seller lodges 'Part B' of the transfer forms which is the other half of form that is kept by the seller upon sale.

"If the vehicle is not transferred by the new owner and you have not made checks and lodged Part B you may be on the receiving end of the new owner's fines and paperwork which will be sent to your address as you are still listed as the registered owner.

"Be wise ... don't put off what you can do today.”