LIVES AT RISK: Three Gympie region motorists have been nabbed for drink driving less than a week after the Road Safety Campaign launched. Trevor Veale
Gympie drink driver busted more than 4 times the limit

31st Dec 2018 10:07 AM
POLICE are shocked and disgusted at some motorists who have been clocked more than four times the legal alcohol limit this past week.

The Christmas Road Safety Campaign launched a week ago, and has already seen 234 drink drivers and 171 drug drivers across Queensland, with three from the Gympie region.

DRINK AND DRUG DRIVERS: Queensland Police are annoyed that the message isn't getting through to motorists this holiday period. Queensland Police Service

On Thursday December 27, police charged a Glenwood motorist for a breath alcohol limit of 0.218%, and 0.215% at Gympie.

Three drivers were caught doing more than 40kms over the legal 100km limit (150km on the Bruce Highway at Bajool, 144kms on Bush's Rd, Avondale and 141kms on the Kennedy Highway at Millstream.

On Friday December 28, police charged a motorist for a breath alcohol limit of 0.204%.

20 people were injured in traffic crashes across the state on day six with police also detecting more than 3,300 speeding motorists.

Police remain out in force in the lead-up to New Years Eve targeting high risk road users.

